Andhra Pradesh Elections: Voting Percentage, Violence Allegations & More | Key Points

Voting is taking place simultaneously for Lok Sabha and state elections in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, May 13. All 25 Lok Sabha seats and all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are voting together.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party supremo and actor Pawan Kalyan were among the early voters and were seen giving his vote at their respective polling booths. Follow Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections LIVE Updates
Voting Percentage In Andhra Pradesh
As of 1 pm, Andhra Pradesh has recorded a voter turnout of 40.26 per cent in both Lok Sabha and assembly seats.
Polling began at 7 am in the state and will go on till 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members were also among the early bjp-may-13">voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila cast her vote at Idupulupaya, preceded by a visit to her father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's grave
Violence Allegations
YSRCP leader and Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar allegedly manhandled a voter at Tenali following an argument with voters, which also resulted in the voter retaliating, according to police.
The altercation reportedly happened when the voter, who was standing in a queue to cast his vote, objected to the MLA's attempt to jump the line and cast his vote without waiting. The MLA, in turn, physically assaulted the voter.
TDP and YSRCP traded violence allegations against each other's supporters and cadres at multiple locations in the state, especially in Palnadu, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.
At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed. Cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, said a police official.
A TDP agent was attacked at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, leading to his hospitalisation.
The YSRCP also alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal.
TDP activists allegedly damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh, YSRCP said in a statement. Further, it alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency, resulting in a head injury.
Meanwhile, TDP MLC Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, complaining about alleged attacks by YSRCP cadres on TDP supporters at Rentala village in Rentichintala mandal of Palnadu district.
TDP MLC P Anuradha wrote to the CEO alleging IVRS calls being made in the name of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader V Rajini. She claimed it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Andhra Pradesh Elections: Who Is Contending Where
The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.
As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.
Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.
(with PTI inputs)