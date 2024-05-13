Andhra Pradesh Elections: Voting Percentage, Violence Allegations & More | Key Points

Violence Allegations

YSRCP leader and Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar allegedly manhandled a voter at Tenali following an argument with voters, which also resulted in the voter retaliating, according to police.

The altercation reportedly happened when the voter, who was standing in a queue to cast his vote, objected to the MLA's attempt to jump the line and cast his vote without waiting. The MLA, in turn, physically assaulted the voter.