Elections

Andhra Pradesh Elections: Voting Percentage, Violence Allegations & More | Key Points

All 25 Lok Sabha seats and all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are voting together on Monday, May 13.

Andhra Pradesh Elections
Andhra Pradesh Elections: Voting Percentage, Violence Allegations & More | Key Points
info_icon

Voting is taking place simultaneously for Lok Sabha and state elections in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, May 13. All 25 Lok Sabha seats and all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are voting together.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party supremo and actor Pawan Kalyan were among the early voters and were seen giving his vote at their respective polling booths. Follow Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections LIVE Updates

Voting Percentage In Andhra Pradesh

As of 1 pm, Andhra Pradesh has recorded a voter turnout of 40.26 per cent in both Lok Sabha and assembly seats.

Polling began at 7 am in the state and will go on till 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members were also among the early bjp-may-13">voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila cast her vote at Idupulupaya, preceded by a visit to her father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's grave

ALSO READ | Assembly Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh Votes For All 175 Seats, Voting In 28 Odisha Constituencies Also On

Violence Allegations

  • YSRCP leader and Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar allegedly manhandled a voter at Tenali following an argument with voters, which also resulted in the voter retaliating, according to police.

The altercation reportedly happened when the voter, who was standing in a queue to cast his vote, objected to the MLA's attempt to jump the line and cast his vote without waiting. The MLA, in turn, physically assaulted the voter.

  • TDP and YSRCP traded violence allegations against each other's supporters and cadres at multiple locations in the state, especially in Palnadu, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

  • At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed. Cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, said a police official.

  • A TDP agent was attacked at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, leading to his hospitalisation.

FULL ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION SCHEDULE

  • The YSRCP also alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal.

  • TDP activists allegedly damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh, YSRCP said in a statement. Further, it alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency, resulting in a head injury.

  • Meanwhile, TDP MLC Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, complaining about alleged attacks by YSRCP cadres on TDP supporters at Rentala village in Rentichintala mandal of Palnadu district.

  • TDP MLC P Anuradha wrote to the CEO alleging IVRS calls being made in the name of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader V Rajini. She claimed it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Andhra Pradesh Elections: Who Is Contending Where

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  2. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  4. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  5. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth