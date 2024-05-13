Battle Of The Bahubalis: Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Anand Mohan and Ajay Singh are bahubalis from the Rajput caste. Mohan came out of prison last year after 16 years. The Bihar government allegedly tweaked its jail law, which made his release possible. He became an MLA for the first time in 1990, a feat he repeated many more times. He was also an MP for many terms. Though he opposed the Mandal Commission and the provision of reservations, he found favour with both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, two of the most prominent leaders of backward and Dalit politics. This is why he, his wife, and his son continue to get tickets, despite repeatedly changing parties. Currently, he is in the JD (U). Ajay Singh, known as “don” in the Siwan area, faces many serious criminal allegations. He has been a long-time member of the JD (U).