Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4

Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, AIMIM): Hyderabad braces up for a high-voltage clash as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi looks to win a fifth term from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which has seen an Owaisi representing in the lower house since 1984, with Asaduddin winning it since 2004. Having upstaged BJP’s Bhagavant Rao in the last two Lok Sabha elections, he will be squaring off against BJP’s Kompella Madhavi Latha.



Mahua Moitra (Krishnagar, TMC): One of TMC’s fiercest electoral faces and voices, Mahua Moitra will be contesting from West Bengal Krishnanagar constituency for the second time, hoping to repeat her 2019 performance which saw her secure 614,872 votes, defeating BJP's Kalyan Chaubey. However, this time, the contest promises to be an interesting one with BJP fielding Amrita Roy, also known as Rani Maa, a descendent of the royal family of Krishnanagar. The seat has been with the TMC since 2009 with the late actor Tapas Paul winning twice before Moitra took over.



Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, SP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is back in the Lok Sabha electoral fray as he hopes to secure a victory in Kannauj against incumbent MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak. Akhilesh Yadav had served as the MP from Kannauj between 2000-2012 and had resigned in 2012 after becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav represented the seat from 2012 to 2019, when she was defeated by Subrat Pathak by around 13,000 votes. Yadav will look to win from the SP stronghold, overcoming Pathak and BSP’s Imran Bin Zafar.