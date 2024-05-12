Election Diary: Voices Matter

Like how my house help vented the other day. It was the day after the late-night arrest of a sitting chief minister. She was mopping the floor; I was reading the news on my phone. The TV was on and the channels were playing the said news on a loop. She stopped, sat on the floor, and while looking at his visuals announced: “Bahut hi galat hua ye, aisa bilkul nahi hona chahiye tha. Fasa diya.” I mentioned the allegations of a scam worth crores. She spent the next 15 minutes arguing with me, telling me why such self-made politicians, the “aam aadmis” are important for the country. That day, when I sat in the cab, the driver asked: “Ab kya hoga?” I braced myself for another round of fun discussion. But what he said while I was paying is worth pondering in the present context. “Logo ki awaaz band nahi karna chahiye. Public ko har topic pe bolne ka hak hai.”