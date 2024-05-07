Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3: The Battle For 93 Seats In 12 States/UTs | What’s At Stake

Voting In 93 Lok Sabha Constituencies:

In the third phase, polling will take place across 93 Lok Sabha constituencies covering 10 states and two UTs. The states in phase 3 include Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (9), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu (2). With this phase, polling will conclude in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa.

How Many Candidates:

A total of 1,351 candidates from 12 states and UTs are contesting in phase 3. This includes 8 candidates for the adjourned poll in the 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, one candidate from Surat parliamentary constituency in Gujarat has been elected unopposed.

