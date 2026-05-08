Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Supreme Court Pulls Up UP Govt Over Witness Delay

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disappointment over the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Photo: PTI
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  • The Supreme Court expressed disappointment over the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against the son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

  • It noted that no witnesses have been examined in the trial for around two months.

  • Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the status report filed before it by the Uttar Pradesh government has not assigned any reason whatsoever for non-production of witnesses.

The wheels of justice in India are often described as grinding slowly, but in the case of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, they appear to have come to a frustrating standstill. On a quiet Friday in New Delhi, the Supreme Court stared at a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government and found only silence where there should have been progress. For the families of the eight people killed on that bloody October afternoon in Tikunia, the court’s "disappointment" is a polished legal term for what they experience as an agonizing, indefinite wait.

The tragedy itself—where four farmers were mowed down by an SUV and four others, including a journalist, died in the ensuing chaos—was a flashpoint that shook the nation. At the heart of the legal storm is Ashish Mishra, the son of a former Union Minister, yet the courtroom drama has stalled. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out a glaring void: for two months, not a single witness has been examined. There is a human cost to this procedural inertia; every day a witness isn't produced is another day the survivors are left suspended in their grief, unable to find closure or a sense of resolution.

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BY Outlook News Desk

In a firm attempt to restart the stalled engine of the trial, the top court has now directed the presiding judge to take "lawful measures" to ensure witnesses actually show up. It wasn't just a request for speed; it was a demand for a time-bound conclusion. By asking for a fresh status report, the Supreme Court is essentially refusing to let this case slip into the dark corners of judicial backlog. For the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri and the families of those lost, the hope is that these directives will finally transform legal paperwork into actual accountability.

The legal impasse serves as a stark contrast to the visceral reality of that day in Tikunia. While the courtrooms in Lucknow and New Delhi deliberate over procedural delays and the non-production of witnesses, the physical scars of the violence remain etched in the local memory—the dust of the protest, the roar of the SUV, and the cries that followed. For the families of the four farmers, the two BJP workers, the driver, and the journalist, the trial is not just a high-profile political case; it is the only path left to reclaim the dignity of those they lost. Each "missing" witness in the state’s report is more than a logistical failure; it is a hurdle in the marathon toward a truth that feels increasingly elusive as the years pass.

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