Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack

Besides the recent Golan Heights attack, the 62-year-old Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr is also accused by Israel and the US of orchestrating the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen. Shukr was in charge of Hezbollah's forces in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel as well as being a top official in the group's missile program.