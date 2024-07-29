International

Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12

Despite Hezbollah denying its involvement, the rocket strike has only increased the tensions between Tel Aviv, the militant group and the region.

israel hezbollah tensions war
Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War | Photo: AP
info_icon

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah are on the rise, especially after the rocket attack on the Israel-occupied Golan Heights region. Saturday's attack on Majdal Shams killed 12 children aged between 10 and 16 years of age.

Israel vowed Hezbollah would pay a "heavy price" for the rocket attack and carried out an overnight strike and targeted the militant group's "terrorist targets".

Israel has claimed that a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket was sent towards Golan Heights and was fired by Hezbollah. However, the Lebanese group has denied all connection and involvement to the act.

Despite Hezbollah denying its involvement, the rocket strike has only increased the tensions between Tel Aviv, the militant group and in the region.

With tensions escalating, travel advisories across the world have been updated for Lebanon. Government shave advised all to avoid travel to the Middle Eastern country and advised those in Lebanon to exercise caution.

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem | - AP
Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon

BY Outlook Web Desk

Iran Warns Of 'Unforeseen Consequences', US Urges 'Restraint'

Following Netanyahu's warning after what is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since the October 7 Hamas attack, Iran urged Israel to withhold from any "new military adventures" in Lebanon as it could lead to "unforeseen consequences".

Meanwhile, the United States condemned the attack which killed 12 youngsters but urged both parties - Israel and Hezbollah to practice restraint in order to avoid another war in the Middle East region. Along with the US, Israel's western allies have also urged restraint.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | - AP
Iran's Warning To Israel Against Any Action On Hezbollah In Lebanon

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israeli Cabinet Approves Request For Retaliatory Attack

In an emergency meeting on Saturday evening Israel's security cabinet has authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant to work towards a retaliatory attack in response to the rocket strike in Golan Heights.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from the vote.

Israel and the US have both claimed the rocket attack was carried out by the Hezbollah, but the Lebanese militant group has denied these allegations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  2. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  4. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Issue Raised In Parliament
  2. 3-Day Deadline For Patanjali To Take Down Claims That Allopathy Caused COVID Deaths
  3. Maharashtra: US Passport Holder Found Chained To Tree In Sindhudurg Forest
  4. From 'PM Modi's Chakravyuh' To A1-A2 Jibe Over Ambani, Adani | Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech
  5. 'Very Well Reasoned Order': SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Verdict On Hemant Soren's Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
  5. Taapsee Pannu Says 'Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba's Rani Is Not 'Alpha': She Doesn’t Always Make The Right Decisions
US News
  1. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  2. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  3. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  4. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  5. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
World News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
  2. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon
  4. Heavy Rains From Tropical Storm Hits Central China's Hunan; 15 Dead In Landslide
  5. No Country Should Dominate Others Says Quad In Clear Message To China
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Issue Raised In Parliament
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Bhaker-Sarabjot Qualify For 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match; Arjun Babuta Eyes OLY Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics