Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah are on the rise, especially after the rocket attack on the Israel-occupied Golan Heights region. Saturday's attack on Majdal Shams killed 12 children aged between 10 and 16 years of age.
Israel vowed Hezbollah would pay a "heavy price" for the rocket attack and carried out an overnight strike and targeted the militant group's "terrorist targets".
Israel has claimed that a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket was sent towards Golan Heights and was fired by Hezbollah. However, the Lebanese group has denied all connection and involvement to the act.
Despite Hezbollah denying its involvement, the rocket strike has only increased the tensions between Tel Aviv, the militant group and in the region.
With tensions escalating, travel advisories across the world have been updated for Lebanon. Government shave advised all to avoid travel to the Middle Eastern country and advised those in Lebanon to exercise caution.
Iran Warns Of 'Unforeseen Consequences', US Urges 'Restraint'
Following Netanyahu's warning after what is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since the October 7 Hamas attack, Iran urged Israel to withhold from any "new military adventures" in Lebanon as it could lead to "unforeseen consequences".
Meanwhile, the United States condemned the attack which killed 12 youngsters but urged both parties - Israel and Hezbollah to practice restraint in order to avoid another war in the Middle East region. Along with the US, Israel's western allies have also urged restraint.
Israeli Cabinet Approves Request For Retaliatory Attack
In an emergency meeting on Saturday evening Israel's security cabinet has authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant to work towards a retaliatory attack in response to the rocket strike in Golan Heights.
During the meeting, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from the vote.
Israel and the US have both claimed the rocket attack was carried out by the Hezbollah, but the Lebanese militant group has denied these allegations.