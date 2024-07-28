Iran's Warning To Israel Against Any Action On Hezbollah In Lebanon

Iran issued a warning to Israel on Sunday against any new military “adventure” in Lebanon. Tehran has warned Tel Aviv of “unforeseen consequences”, following a deadly rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights for which Iran backed Hezbollah has been blamed.
"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity and war in the region," AFP quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani as saying.
He warned Israel that it will be responsible for "the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behaviour".
Earlier, Hezbollah claimed multiple attacks on Israeli military positions following a deadly raid on southern Lebanon. However, Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people including children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.
Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Kanani accused Israel of pinning the blame on Hezbollah "to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes" in the Gaza Strip, where war has raged since October 7.
He also as per the report said Israel "does not have the least moral authority to comment" on the deaths in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights which the country has seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations.
Iran does not recognise Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Iran has hailed Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war but denied any involvement.