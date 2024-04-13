17 Indians On board Israeli-Linked Ship Seized By Iran: What Is New Delhi's Response?

New Delhi Is In touch With Iran

India is in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, 'to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals.'

According to a source speaking to news agency PTI, "We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard."

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

