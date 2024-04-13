Iran-Israel Tensions: Condemnation, Travel Warnings, Calls For Restraint - How Has The World Reacted?

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are burning flags of Israel and the U.S. during a funeral for members of the IRGC Quds Force who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are burning flags of Israel and the U.S. during a funeral for members of the IRGC Quds Force who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April, 2024. Photo: Getty Images