Iran-Israel Tensions: Condemnation, Travel Warnings, Calls For Restraint - How Has The World Reacted?

Countries around the world have tightened security measures and issued travel advisories as threats of an Iran attack on Israel loom large. While expressing support for Israel, US President Joe Biden warned Iran against an attack but added that it could happen “sooner, rather than later.”
Here’s how countries around the world have reacted to the heightening tensions:
India
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a notification on Friday advising Indian citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice. Indians currently residing in these countries have been urged to contact the Indian embassies, register themselves, and minimise their movement.
France
France has issued advisories to its citizens and government officials in the Middle East and called for evacuation of family members of French diplomats in Iran.
At a crisis meeting, France’s Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, also recommended against sending any French civil servants on missions to the affected countries.
Russia
Russia has asked Middle Eastern countries to stay calm and show restraint as Iran looks to avenge Israel’s April 1 attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus.
The Kremlin said it hadn't been asked to help mediate between Israel and Iran. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Right now it is very important for everyone to maintain restraint in order not to lead to a complete destabilisation of the situation in the region, which does not exactly shine with stability and predictability.”
"We call on all countries in the region to exercise restraint."
Germany
In response to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, German flagship airline Lufthansa has announced an extension of its suspension of flights to and from Tehran until April 18 and has also stated that it will avoid using Iranian airspace during this period.
The Foreign Office said in a statement, "In the current tensions, especially between Israel and Iran, there is a risk of a sudden escalation…it cannot be excluded that air, land and sea transport routes could be affected.”
“German citizens are at concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested and interrogated and being given long prison sentences. Dual citizens with Iranian and German nationality are especially at risk,” it added.
China
The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which Wang urged Washington to play a constructive role in the Middle East.
Wang also expressed “China’s strong condemnation” of the deadly attack Israel is accused of carrying out on the Iranian embassy in Syria. The US State Department also previously stated that Blinken had earlier asked Beijing to use its influence to dissuade Iran from striking Israel.
United States
The United States has pledged its “ironclad support” to Israel with Biden warning the country against a retaliatory attack.
"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," the US President said on Friday.
The US has also asked China, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia to use their influence to persuade Iran not to launch an attack.
Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, also visited Israel to coordinate with them in preparation for Iran's anticipated response. Additionally, a security alert has been issued for US diplomats in Israel.