‘Don’t Travel To Iran Or Israel Till Further Notice’: India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Tensions

The External Affairs Ministry issued a statement on Friday advising all Indians against travelling to Iran or Israel until further notice, in view of the security situation in the region. The ministry also urged Indians currently residing in these countries to contact their respective embassies and register themselves.
“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.
Advertisement
“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it further added.
Israel On High Alert:
Israel is on high alert for a potential direct attack from Iran, which could occur in the southern or northern regions within the next 24 to 48 hours, as per a Wall Street Journal report. Although an individual briefed by Iranian leadership stated that attack plans are still being discussed, no final decision has been made.
Also Read:
The recent escalation follows Tehran's accusation against Israel of an airstrike on a diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria. This airstrike resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military officials, including a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.
Advertisement
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel of repercussions for the Damascus airstrike, stating, “The evil regime made a mistake in this regard. It must be punished and will be punished.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly reposted with a Persian-language statement on social media site X.
“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran,” he said.