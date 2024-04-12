US Urges China, Others To Tell Iran Not To Retaliate Against Israel

Also Read:

The recent tensions stem from an Israeli strike on April 1 that targeted an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus. This strike resulted in the deaths of seven members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, including two generals. In response, Iran has vowed to retaliate.

The United States has repeatedly made public appeals for China, seen as its primary long-term global rival, to play a more active role in addressing the Middle East crisis. This includes exerting pressure on Iran, as China is Iran's most important economic or trading partner—by far and holds significant diplomatic ties with the country.