War Between Iran, Israel Likely To Escalate; Tehran Braces To Attack Tel Aviv Within 24 Hours: Report

The ‘shadow war’ between Israel and Iran is likely to escalate after the later is bracing for a direct attack as warnings grow of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer inside Iran's embassy in Damascus.
According to the reports, US and other intelligence assessments have said the retaliation from Iran on Israel could come as soon as tomorrow (Sunday). The move could trigger an all-out regional war in the Middle East.
US President Joe Biden has also warned Israel that he expects a strike from Iran soon, but has warned it against the attack.
"I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden was quoted as saying. Biden also urged Iran to desist from launching an assault on its ally Israel, saying, "Don't."
The retaliation from Iran has emerged as one of the main scenarios expected by Israel and its allies, as per the reports. It is expected that a bombardment with drones and precision missiles could come within the next 24 hours.
As per the reports, any Iranian attack on Israel would likely be a combination of missiles and drones, based on current capabilities outlined in a new Defense Intelligence Agency Worldwide Threat assessment released late Thursday.
The regime "has a substantial inventory of ballistic and cruise missiles capable of striking targets as far as 2,000 kilometers from its borders," the agency said.
The US has rushed additional military assets to protect Israel and American forces in the region. The country has moved two Navy destroyers to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to a Navy official. One is the USS Carney, which was recently in the Red Sea performing air defence against Houthi drones and anti-ship missiles.
US has also doubled down its diplomatic efforts to rein in hostilities in the region, which has been on the edge since Israel launched a mega offensive on Palestine to destroy the militant organisation Hamas.