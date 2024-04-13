International

Israel Tension: President Biden Warns Iran 'Don't' Amid Attack Threat On Ally, India Issues Advisory | Top Points

Assuring Israel of its unwavering support in times of conflict, the United States President Joe Biden sent a stern warning to Iran amid floating threats of attack. His one-word message saying 'Don't' to Iran over its alleged plan to attack Israel had a strong insinuation that the US would help defend Israel.

AP
US President Joe Biden | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid escalating regional tension in Israel with Iran vowing to avenge an Israeli attack on its embassy in Damascus last week killing seven of its elite military officers, US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran not to launch any attack on Israel. Earlier, Biden asserted that 'sooner, rather than later' Iran would attack Israel. Through his stern one-word message to Tehran, he implied the United States is devoted to its ally Israel's defense.

Taking cognisance of the worrying developments in the conflicted region, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indians to not visit Iran and Israel.

'Don't': Biden's stern message to Iran

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden further asserted. Earlier, Biden also said he didn't want to divulge secret information but he expected an attack "sooner, rather than later".

Countries issue travel advisories

In light of the current developments in Israel, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory saying "all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice".

"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,", the MEA advisory further added.

As per reports, around 4,000 Indians currently reside in Iran while in case of Israel, the number is 18,500. PTI reported that New Delhi is preparing for various contingencies, including possible evacuation of the Indians from the two countries.

Besides India, a few other countries including France, Poland, Germany and Russia have also warned their citizens against travelling to the region.

Hezbollah's missile attacks targeting Israel

Adding to the already turbulent situation in the region, the Iran-backed Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, on Friday launched a missile attack towards northern Israel. The projectiles were intercepted by Israel's defence systems. Per Israel, 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon.

According to Senior Israel military officer Daniel Hagari, the country was capable of handling each threat individually. "Our defense is ready, and knows how to handle each threat individually. We are also ready for attack, with a variety of capabilities, to protect the citizens of Israel," he said. He accused Iran of escalating the situation in the Middle East.

Lufthansa suspends flights from and up to Tehran

Taking a precautionary measure, the German airline Lufthansa also rolled back all the flights that would use Iranian airspace amid the tension.

In its oddicial statement, the German airline said, "Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April. The airline is also no longer using Iranian airspace."

Earlier, Germany's foreign office said in an advisory, "German citizens are at concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested and interrogated and being given long prison sentences. Dual citizens with Iranian and German nationality are especially at risk."

