Six Months Into War On Gaza, Israel ‘Pulls Out Troops’ From Southern Region | Key Points

Today marks six months since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began, a period that has witnessed killing of over 33,000 Palestinians. The war shows no signs of abating, with ongoing hostilities and diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire. Some experts, including United Nations officials and investigators, have described the situation as a genocide.
The Israeli military announced the withdrawal of its ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis, amid conflicting reports about the scale and duration of the disengagement, as reported by Al Jazeera.
“Today, Sunday April 7th, the IDF’s 98th commando division has concluded its mission in Khan Younis. The division left the Gaza Strip in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations,” the army said in a statement on Sunday.
“A significant force led by the 162nd division and the Nahal brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based operations,” it said.
This development comes after reports indicating that the IDF has largely pulled back its ground forces from the region, with just one brigade remaining.
The possibility of an Israeli incursion into the southern town of Rafah has been a concern for weeks, as over a million Palestinians have sought refuge there. However, the implications of this recent move by the Israeli military on the situation in Rafah remain uncertain at this time.
Meanwhile, Egypt is set to host new talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages, with both Israel and Hamas confirming their participation.
Despite international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to yield to what he termed "extreme demands" by Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza.
Here's How Things Stand | Key Points
The United Nations estimates that nearly two million people, constituting most of Gaza's population, have been displaced due to the conflict. The main urban areas, Khan Younis and Rafah, have been bombed, and Israeli troops have clashed with Hamas fighters on the ground. The UN says more than half of Gaza’s population is crammed into Rafah - previously a town of 250,000 people - where living conditions are “abysmal”.
A young Palestinian man was fatally shot in the head by Israeli forces during a raid on Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as reported by Wafa. This incident brings the total number of people killed by Israeli forces in the territory since October 7 to at least 458.
The Israeli army reported the deaths of four soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, following an announcement by the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claiming responsibility for killing 14 Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis. Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli military states that 604 soldiers have been killed, with 260 of them during ground operations. Additionally, at least 3,193 others have been reported injured.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says the Israel war on Gaza has taken a “severe toll on journalists”. As of April 5, CPJ records show at least 95 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports that 33,175 Palestinians, including 13,800 children, have been killed since October 7, with at least 75,886 others wounded. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.