'Don't Agree With His Approach': Biden Says Israel PM Netanyahu Is 'Making A Mistake' In Handling Situation In Gaza

Two days after the United States said that Israel's decision to carry out a ground operation into Rafah would only lead to a mistake, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was making a "mistake" in his handling of Gaza.
During an interview, Biden was heard saying, "I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach." The US President also emphasised that Gaza should have 'total access to all food and medicine' for the next six to eight weeks.
Last week, the US President warned Israel that the US support for the war would depend on them allowing entry of more food and medicine for war-raved Gaza. Biden's warning came as Israel denied the entry of aid or its distribution inside Gaza.
In the interview Mr Biden said: "What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country."
Recently, Israel agreed to open a crossing to northern Gaza and a deep water port to facilitate the transport of more aid into the area. However, the details of the move is yet to be disclosed.
Biden's take on death of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers
Commenting on Israel's military strikes killing seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, Mr Biden said it was 'outrageous' how the aid organisation's vehicles had been 'hit by drones and taken out on a highway'.
Later, the Israel Defense Forces have since said 'grave mistakes' led to the fatal targeting of the workers.