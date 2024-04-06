‘Stay Away So You Won't Get Hurt’: Iran Tells US As It Prepares To Attack Israel

The US is on high alert and preparing for a “significant” attack by Iran that could come within the next week targeting Israeli or American assets in the region, an official told CNN on Friday.
The anticipated attack is believed to be a response to Israel's recent strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which resulted in the death of a top Iranian commander, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi. This incident is the most high-profile killing since the US drone strike that took the life of Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
Senior US officials, in coordination with their Israeli counterparts, perceive an Iranian attack as "inevitable," according to the official who spoke to CNN. As of Friday, the official added that the timing and method of Iran's retaliatory strike remain unknown.
In a written message to Washington, Iran “warned the US not to get dragged into Netanyahu’s trap”, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on X, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US should “stay away so you won't get hurt”.
“In response, the US asked Iran not to hit American facilities,” Jamshidi said. The US has not yet commented on the alleged message Iran had sent.
The Biden administration took the unusual step of directly informing Iran that it was unaware of Monday’s strike in Damascus beforehand, as reported by Bloomberg. This move indicates US efforts to prevent potential attacks on its forces and bases in the Middle East.
The recent air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus resulted in the deaths of at least seven Iranians, including two generals. While Israel has previously targeted Iran-linked assets in Syria, this was the first time an attack struck an Iranian diplomatic building.
Israel has been on alert since then, cancelling home leave for combat troops, activating reserves, and strengthening air defences. GPS was also being disrupted throughout a large area of Israel on Thursday in order to interfere with drones and missiles that might be fired at the country.
The incident has the potential to further destabilise the already volatile region where Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 33,091 Palestinians and wounded 75,750 since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.