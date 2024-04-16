After Iran's attack on Israel, President Isaac Herzog stated that the escalation was a "declaration of war". As tensions rise between Tehran and Tel Aviv continue to rise, the United Nations and its nuclear watchdog - International Atomic Energy Agency has raised its concerns about possible attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.
Iran launched an "unprecedented" attack on Israel on Saturday as part of its "vow to take revenge" after the strike in Syria. The strike targeted the Iranian Consulate in Damascus and resulted in the death of two generals from the IRGC.
As tensions and the cries for "restraint" rise, here are the latest development in the mater
Iran-Israel At War - Top Developments
Speaking to Sky News, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that Iran's attack on Israel was a clear "declaration of war". However, despite the escalation, the president had added that Israel will continue to insist "peace". "We are peace seekers. We went to peace with our neighbours time and time again," Herzog told UK-based Sky News.
As tensions rise and Israel prepares to attack, the head of the UN Nuclear watchdog has raised his concerns about an attack targeting Iran's nuclear sites. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the UN and IAEA are "worried" Israel may target Tehran's nuclear facilities.
The Israel-Iran war has also caused a frenzy in the aviation industry. As per experts, global airlines are facing the "biggest disruption since 9/11" with airlines re-routing or canceling flights to avoid Iranian airspace.
As tensions rise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his war cabinet to discuss possible reactions to the Iranian attack.
Furthermore, IDF General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi thanked the US CENTCOM and the armed forces of the UK and France for their help during "Operation Iron Shield". Iron Shield is the official name of the operation to thwart and intercept Iran's attack on Israel.
As the international community continues to urge for restraint, US President Joe Biden has stated that the United States "will not offer military support to Israel" for any retaliation towards Iran.
As per a latest report from the Wall Street Journal, gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had passed on intel to Israel about Iran's plans to attack. This intelligence helped Israel thwart a large portion of the massive assault.
Iran and Israel's war comes amid the ongoing war in Gaza with Palestinian militant group Hamas. After Iran's attack, the UN Security Council also held an emergency meeting during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the region is "on the brink" of a full-blown war.
Responding to its attacks on Israel, Iran's mission to the UN stated that it considers the matter "concluded" unless Israel chooses to "commit another mistake".