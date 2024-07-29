Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon

India on Sunday issued an advisory for its nationals in Lebanon after escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has issued an advisory for Indian nationals to stay in touch with the it.
The announcement comes amid the spiralling situation in Middle East that erupted after the killing of at least 12 children in Golan Heights.
In the travel advisory, Indian Embassy in Lebanon has said: "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution." Besides, it also appealed to Indian nationals to remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut. It shared emergency contact and e-mail ID for the same.
Tension grip Lebanon: Following Israel’s statement that it would hit hard at Hezbollah after accusing the group of killing 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
On the other hand, Hezbollah has denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas' October 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza.
On Monday, an Israeli drone strike outside the southern Lebanese town of Shaqra killed two people and wounded three, including a child, reports said.
However, the reports did not confirm the identity of the slain in the strike.
Iran backed Hezbollah has been attacking Israel from October 8 last year, a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an audacious attack on Tel Aviv.
Hezbollah is widely deemed the most powerful member of the Iran-backed network, known as the Axis of Resistance. Hezbollah has said repeatedly it will not halt its attacks on Israel unless a ceasefire in Gaza comes into force.