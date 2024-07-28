International

'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights

As per the Israeli army, the rocket attack mainly killed children and youngsters aged between 10 years to 20 years. Despite the allegations against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group has denied responsibility for the attack.

'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Hezbollah "will pay a heavy price" after a rocket attack killed 11 people in Israel-annexed Golan Heights. As per the Israeli army, the rocket attack mainly killed children and youngsters aged between 10 years to 20 years.

The rocket attack is expected to be a retaliatory attack after an Israeli strike killed four Hezbollah fighters. The Lebanese militant group allegedly fired towards the town of Majdal Shams.

As per the Israeli military, the Hezbollah rocket attack has been described as "the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7".

As per IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 11 youngsters were killed in the attack and another 19 have been wounded due to the rocket attack.

"We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah... we will act," stated the Israeli military spokesperson.

Furthermore, PM Netanyahu, who just returned from his visit to the United States, vowed that this attack will not go unanswered.

"Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has also condemned the attack and stated that the only crime committed by those who were killed was to go out and play soccer.

Despite the allegations against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group has denied responsibility for the attack.

