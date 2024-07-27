At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On A Gaza School

At least 30 people have been killed and over 100 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Deir-al Balah, central Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The Israeli military it had launched the strike in order to destroy a Hamas command and control center inside the compound.
Most of the victims from the school arriving to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the aftermath of the attack were women and children, according to Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, a spokesperson for the hospital.
(This story will be updated)