Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts

In an overnight attack, the IDF shared that several "terrorist targets" of Hezbollah were attacked and hit in southern Lebanon.

Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack | Photo: AP
Following the rocket attack on Israel-annexed Golan Heights, the Israeli Military has confirmed that it carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon.

"Among the targets that were attacked in deep and southern Lebanon, IDF strongholds and terrorist infrastructures in the areas of Shabriha, Burj a-Shamali, Baka'a, Kfar Kila, Rab a-Taltin, al-Khyam and Tir Harfa," stated the official statement issued by the IDF.

This attack comes after Israel accused Lebanese militant group Hezbollag of carrying out a rocket attack on the Golan Heights region. As per Israeli officials, a total of 12 people have been killed and all the victims have been identified as youngsters ages between 10 to 20 years.

While Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack and stated that it had nothing to do with it, Israel has vowed a "strong" response against the attack.

'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights - | Photo: AP
'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned the Lebanese group of paying a "heavy price" for killing civilians. As per the Israeli military, the attack on Majdal Shams was "one of the deadliest attacks on Israeli civilians since October 7, 2023".

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been on edge. The two rival states have exchanged fire almost every day after Hezbollah announced its allyship for Hamas following the October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

