International

Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead

Amid escalating tensions, Israel has carried out a strike in Lebanon. As per the latest reports and confirmation from the IDF, a "targeted" strike was carried out in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Israel Strikes Lebanon
Blast Reported At Beirut, IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid escalating tensions, Israel has carried out a strike in Lebanon. As per the latest reports and an confirmation from the IDF, a "targeted" strike was carried out in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

As per ground reports, smoke was seen rising from Dahieh, a suburb in southern Beirut. As per the latest input from AFP, at least two people have been killed in the strike in southern Beirut. The fate of the Hezbollah commander remains unknown

Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War - | Photo: AP
Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12

BY Danita Yadav

The Israel Defence Forces took to social media platform X to confirm their strike in Lebanon.

"The IDF targeted in Beirut the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians. At this point, there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command," stated the IDF.

'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights - | Photo: AP
'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 12 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Israeli strike comes as a retaliation to the strike in annexed Golan Heights which killed 12 teenagers.

The United States and Israel have linked the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to the attacks. Hezbollah however has denied any involvement in the strike.

Israeli Defence Minister also took to X and confirmed the strike in Lebanon by saying that "Hezbollah crossed the red line". No other details were mentioned in the defence ministers brief post.

As per Israel and US, Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, was behind the attack on Golan Heights. Hezbollah continues to deny any involvement.

This strike in Beirut comes after Israel assured the Lebanese foreign ministry that will react in a "controlled manner" amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Takes Two Wickets, Hosts Need Three Runs Off Last Ball; SL - 135/8 (19.5 Overs)
  2. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  2. Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep
  3. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  4. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
  5. Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Lebanon: Blast Reported At Beirut, IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike
  2. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Takes Two Wickets, Hosts Need Three Runs Off Last Ball; SL - 135/8 (19.5 Overs)
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Archery India - Dhiraj Bommadevara Qualifies For Round Of 16