Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead

Amid escalating tensions, Israel has carried out a strike in Lebanon. As per the latest reports and an confirmation from the IDF, a "targeted" strike was carried out in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
As per ground reports, smoke was seen rising from Dahieh, a suburb in southern Beirut. As per the latest input from AFP, at least two people have been killed in the strike in southern Beirut. The fate of the Hezbollah commander remains unknown
The Israel Defence Forces took to social media platform X to confirm their strike in Lebanon.
"The IDF targeted in Beirut the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians. At this point, there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command," stated the IDF.
The Israeli strike comes as a retaliation to the strike in annexed Golan Heights which killed 12 teenagers.
The United States and Israel have linked the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to the attacks. Hezbollah however has denied any involvement in the strike.
Israeli Defence Minister also took to X and confirmed the strike in Lebanon by saying that "Hezbollah crossed the red line". No other details were mentioned in the defence ministers brief post.
As per Israel and US, Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, was behind the attack on Golan Heights. Hezbollah continues to deny any involvement.
This strike in Beirut comes after Israel assured the Lebanese foreign ministry that will react in a "controlled manner" amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.