Texas Super Kings Vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2026: Faf Du Plessis Stars In Record Chase In Thrilling Season Opener

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Faf du Plessis starred with an unbeaten century as Texas Super Kings chased 221 to defeat Seattle Orcas in a thrilling MLC 2026 opener

Faf Du Plessis Stars In Record Chase In Thrilling Season Opener
Faf du Plessis in action during Texas Super Kings' MLC 2026 opener against Seattle Orcas. Photo: X/TexasSuperKings
Summary of this article

  • Faf du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 113 to lead Texas Super Kings to a six-wicket win over Seattle Orcas

  • Tim Seifert's century helped Seattle post a formidable 220/2 in their 20 overs

  • Texas chased down the target in style to begin their MLC 2026 campaign with a statement victory

The Texas Super Kings kicked off their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 campaign in style, defeating the Seattle Orcas by six wickets in a high-scoring contest at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Chasing a daunting target of 221, TSK rode on a masterful unbeaten century from captain Faf du Plessis, who rolled back the years with a stunning knock that overshadowed an equally impressive hundred from Seattle's Tim Seifert. The victory not only gave Texas a perfect start to the season but also underlined why they remain one of the favorites for the title.

Tim Seifert's Century Powers Seattle to Massive Total

After being asked to bat first, Seattle Orcas made full use of the batting-friendly conditions. Tim Seifert led the charge with a magnificent century, dominating the Texas bowlers and ensuring the Orcas maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout the innings.

His aggressive strokeplay helped Seattle post a formidable 220/2 from their 20 overs, a total that appeared more than competitive at the halfway stage

With support from the middle order, Seifert's innings put Seattle in complete control. The Orcas looked set to begin their campaign with a statement victory, especially given the pressure of defending such a large total in the opening game of the tournament.

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Faf du Plessis Turns Back the Clock

However, Texas had other ideas. Leading from the front, Faf du Plessis produced one of the finest innings in Major League Cricket history. The veteran South African opener remained unbeaten on 113, anchoring the chase while also maintaining an attacking tempo. His knock featured a blend of calculated aggression and clean hitting, allowing Texas to keep pace with the required rate throughout the innings.

As wickets fell around him, du Plessis stayed composed and guided the Super Kings to the target with six wickets in hand. In the process, he became the oldest player to score a century in Major League Cricket, adding another milestone to his decorated career.

While Seifert's hundred deserved applause, it was du Plessis who ultimately stole the headlines. His match-winning century ensured the Texas Super Kings started MLC 2026 on a winning note and sent an early warning to the rest of the competition.

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