Phoenix Suns 122-131 Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Gilgeous-Alexander Steers Side To SFs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Chet Holmgren added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 131-122 on Monday night, capping a four-game sweep in the first-round series. The Thunder — who have a 12-0 record in the first round over the last three seasons — will face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets series in the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers have a 3-1 lead, though the Rockets won Game 4. Phoenix has a 10-game losing streak in the playoffs, dating to 2023.
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