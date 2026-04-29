Phoenix Suns 122-131 Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Gilgeous-Alexander Steers Side To SFs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Chet Holmgren added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 131-122 on Monday night, capping a four-game sweep in the first-round series. The Thunder — who have a 12-0 record in the first round over the last three seasons — will face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets series in the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers have a 3-1 lead, though the Rockets won Game 4. Phoenix has a 10-game losing streak in the playoffs, dating to 2023.

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NBA: Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates with fans after Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) battles with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) for a rebound during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks celebrates his score and being fouled during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates his score against the Phoenix Suns with teammates on the bench during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, controls the ball in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, protects the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) tries to shoot over Oklahoma City Thunder centers Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Basketball: Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoot a 3-pointer against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a score by Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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