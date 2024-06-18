Arundhati Roy And Sheikh Shaukat Hussain Face UAPA Charges: A Critical Look At India's Controversial Laws

The Supreme Court’s decision to put the Sedition Law on hold has widely been celebrated but similar laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020 has been implemented, with 80 people convicted. And in 2019, several individuals who were arrested under the UA(P)A, NSA and PSA are still being used as weapons by the Indian State. According to data presented by the Union Home Ministry, a total of 326 cases have been filed under the law of sedition between the years 2014-2019 - out of which only six have been convicted. 54 marks the highest number of cases filed in Assam followed by 40 in Jharkhand, 31 cases in Haryana and then 25 in Jammu and Kashmir followed by Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.