Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Continue as September Records Third-Highest Rainfall Since 2006

Expect light to moderate rain, thundery showers, and temperatures between 25°C and 29°C as monsoon nears its end. Humidity at 89% with a gentle southwest breeze.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Continue as September Records Third-Highest Rainfall Since 2006
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai records the third-highest September rainfall (586.2mm) since 2006, with light showers continuing today

  • IMD downgrades to orange alert from red; moderate rain expected through October 4

  • Seasonal rainfall crosses the 3,000mm mark, significantly above normal averages

  • Transport services are operational with minor delays; water reservoirs are at 97.57% capacity

Mumbai weather today shows light to moderate rain with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 29°C on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Mumbai weather update indicates the city is experiencing thundery showers with a gentle breeze and 89% humidity as the monsoon season approaches its end.

Current Weather Conditions

The weather in Mumbai today features partly cloudy to overcast skies with intermittent showers throughout the day. Current conditions show atmospheric pressure at 1008 mb with winds from the southwest at moderate speeds. The temperature feels like 89°F (32°C) due to high humidity levels across the metropolitan region.

Mumbai: September Rainfall Records

Mumbai rains have created history this month with South Mumbai recording 586.2mm rainfall - the third-highest September total since 2006. The Colaba observatory logged 222mm in just 48 hours between September 27-29, with 120.8mm on September 27-28 and 101.2mm on September 28-29.

Seasonal rainfall statistics:

  • Colaba: 2,245.2mm (155mm above normal)

  • Santacruz: 3,100.4mm (786.7mm above normal)

  • Total seasonal rainfall crossed the 3,000mm mark for both observatories

Historical comparison shows only 2019 (855.8mm) and 2016 (733.4mm) recorded higher September rainfall than this year's totals.

Rains in Delhi - | Photo: PTI
Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Alerts and Forecast

IMD orange alert has been downgraded from red alert issued earlier in the week, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places continuing through Tuesday. Mumbai rain alert warns of continued wet conditions but with reduced intensity compared to the weekend's torrential downpours.

Mumbai rain forecast for the coming days:

  • September 30: Light to moderate rain with temperatures 25-29°C

  • October 1: Moderate rain with similar temperature patterns

  • October 2-3: Moderate rain continuing with gradual improvement expected

  • October 4: Moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds 30-40 kmph

Heavy Rain Impact and Records

Heavy rains in Mumbai over the weekend caused significant disruption, with several areas recording over 100mm of rainfall. Key measurements include:

  • Dahisar: 142mm (highest)

  • Borivali: 141mm

  • Dindoshi: 140mm

  • Powai and Mulund: 120-121mm

  • Byculla: 113mm

Mumbai rains today are significantly lighter compared to the weekend's intensity when the city battled red alerts and widespread waterlogging.

Transportation and Infrastructure Status

Mumbai's heavy rains continue to affect city services, with some delays in local train operations, but no major disruptions reported today. The BMC has deployed dewatering pumps at flood-prone areas like Gandhi Market and Chunabhatti, operating at full capacity to prevent waterlogging.

Current transport status:

  • Local trains: Minor delays but operational

  • Road conditions: Generally clear with isolated waterlogging

  • Airport operations: Normal with weather monitoring

null - null
UP Rain Alert: Light Showers Expected as Monsoon Returns for Brief Spell

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Mumbai Air Quality and Water Reserves

Mumbai air quality shows AQI at 80 (Satisfactory) due to continuous rainfall washing out pollutants. The persistent wet weather has significantly improved air quality compared to pre-monsoon levels.

Water reservoir status as of September 30 shows Mumbai's seven lakes at 97.57% capacity with 14.12 lakh million litres - matching last year's levels on the same date. The consistent rainfall has ensured an adequate water supply for the city.

Weather System Analysis

Mumbai rain forecast today indicates the depression and trough system that triggered heavy weekend rainfall has moved westward, resulting in reduced rainfall intensity. IMD Mumbai confirms the active weather system is gradually weakening as it moves away from the coast.

The current weather pattern represents the final active phase of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai, with post-monsoon conditions expected to establish by mid-October. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and monitor weather updates as intermittent showers will continue through the week.

Published At:
