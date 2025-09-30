Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Continue as September Records Third-Highest Rainfall Since 2006

Mumbai: September Rainfall Records

Mumbai rains have created history this month with South Mumbai recording 586.2mm rainfall - the third-highest September total since 2006. The Colaba observatory logged 222mm in just 48 hours between September 27-29, with 120.8mm on September 27-28 and 101.2mm on September 28-29.

Seasonal rainfall statistics:

Colaba: 2,245.2mm (155mm above normal)

Santacruz: 3,100.4mm (786.7mm above normal)

Total seasonal rainfall crossed the 3,000mm mark for both observatories

Historical comparison shows only 2019 (855.8mm) and 2016 (733.4mm) recorded higher September rainfall than this year's totals.