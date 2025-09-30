Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

Brief monsoon revival to bring light to moderate showers across 33 Uttar Pradesh districts, offering relief from heat and aiding late-season crops.

Delhi NCR Weather Update
Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi NCR experiences welcome relief with cloudy skies and light rain today

  • Temperatures drop to a comfortable 27-36°C range after weeks of scorching post-monsoon heat

  • IMD forecasts continued light rain through October 1 across the entire NCR region

  • Air quality remains moderate; significant improvement expected with ongoing rainfall activity

Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows a welcome change with generally cloudy skies and light rain bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Weather in Delhi NCR today features temperatures ranging from 27°C minimum to 36°C maximum, with the current mercury at 31°C and humidity at 44%.

Delhi weather today shows hazy conditions with atmospheric pressure at 1004 mb and gentle winds at 6.53 km/h from the southwest direction. The capital is experiencing partly cloudy skies with very light rain/drizzle expected towards evening, providing the first significant relief after weeks of post-monsoon heat.

Regional Weather Update

Gurgaon weather today displays foggy conditions with temperatures between 28°C and 35°C and 72% humidity. The city experiences hazy weather with zero probability of rain currently, but may see light showers later in the day.

Noida weather today shows partly cloudy conditions with occasional rain or thundershowers expected. Temperatures range from 26°C to 35°C with 87% humidity and winds at 13 km/h from west-northwest. The Noida AQI stands at 175 (Moderate category) for PM10 levels.

Ghaziabad weather today follows similar patterns with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain expected throughout the day, offering relief from the recent heat wave conditions.

IMD Rain Alert and Forecast

IMD rain alert for Delhi NCR confirms light to moderate rainfall expected for September 30 and October 1, marking the end of the prolonged dry spell. IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR indicates:

September 30: Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards evening - temperatures 25-27°C minimum, 34-36°C maximum

October 1: Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards morning - similar temperature range with continued relief

October 2-3: Generally cloudy sky continuing with partly cloudy conditions returning thereafter

Weekly Weather Outlook

Delhi NCR weather forecast shows a positive trend for the coming week:

September 30: 36°C/27°C with 59% rain probability and passing showers

October 1: 36°C/27°C with 58% rain probability and overcast conditions

October 2: 37°C/25°C with 64% rain probability and passing showers

October 3: 34°C/25°C with 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms

October 4-5: 35°C/24-25°C with mostly sunny conditions and late showers

Air Quality and Health Impact

Delhi NCR weather update shows moderate air quality across the region. Delhi's AQI remains at 150-165 (Moderate category) while the surrounding areas show similar readings. The expected rainfall will help improve air quality by washing out accumulated pollutants.

Current conditions show:

  • Delhi: PM2.5 at moderate levels with improved visibility

  • Noida: AQI 175 in the moderate category

  • Gurgaon: Moderate air quality with haze affecting visibility

Relief from Heat Wave

Delhi rains today mark the end of an intense post-monsoon heat wave that had temperatures soaring to 37-39°C in recent days. Delhi's temperature today is 31°C with cloud cover, providing significant relief compared to the scorching conditions experienced since monsoon withdrawal.

The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through specific coordinates, and while the southwest monsoon has officially retreated, the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana continues to influence weather patterns.

Residents across Delhi NCR are experiencing the first comfortable weather conditions in weeks, with the combination of cloud cover, light rain, and reduced temperatures providing much-needed respite from the extreme heat that followed the monsoon's departure.

