Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

Delhi NCR experiences welcome relief with cloudy skies and light rain today
Temperatures drop to a comfortable 27-36°C range after weeks of scorching post-monsoon heat
IMD forecasts continued light rain through October 1 across the entire NCR region
Air quality remains moderate; significant improvement expected with ongoing rainfall activity
Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows a welcome change with generally cloudy skies and light rain bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Weather in Delhi NCR today features temperatures ranging from 27°C minimum to 36°C maximum, with the current mercury at 31°C and humidity at 44%.
Delhi weather today shows hazy conditions with atmospheric pressure at 1004 mb and gentle winds at 6.53 km/h from the southwest direction. The capital is experiencing partly cloudy skies with very light rain/drizzle expected towards evening, providing the first significant relief after weeks of post-monsoon heat.
Regional Weather Update
Gurgaon weather today displays foggy conditions with temperatures between 28°C and 35°C and 72% humidity. The city experiences hazy weather with zero probability of rain currently, but may see light showers later in the day.
Ghaziabad weather today follows similar patterns with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain expected throughout the day, offering relief from the recent heat wave conditions.
September 30: Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards evening - temperatures 25-27°C minimum, 34-36°C maximum
October 1: Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards morning - similar temperature range with continued relief
October 2-3: Generally cloudy sky continuing with partly cloudy conditions returning thereafter
Weekly Weather Outlook
Delhi NCR weather forecast shows a positive trend for the coming week:
September 30: 36°C/27°C with 59% rain probability and passing showers
October 1: 36°C/27°C with 58% rain probability and overcast conditions
October 2: 37°C/25°C with 64% rain probability and passing showers
October 3: 34°C/25°C with 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms
October 4-5: 35°C/24-25°C with mostly sunny conditions and late showers
Air Quality and Health Impact
Delhi NCR weather update shows moderate air quality across the region. Delhi's AQI remains at 150-165 (Moderate category) while the surrounding areas show similar readings. The expected rainfall will help improve air quality by washing out accumulated pollutants.
Current conditions show:
Delhi: PM2.5 at moderate levels with improved visibility
Noida: AQI 175 in the moderate category
Gurgaon: Moderate air quality with haze affecting visibility
Relief from Heat Wave
Delhi rains today mark the end of an intense post-monsoon heat wave that had temperatures soaring to 37-39°C in recent days. Delhi's temperature today is 31°C with cloud cover, providing significant relief compared to the scorching conditions experienced since monsoon withdrawal.
The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through specific coordinates, and while the southwest monsoon has officially retreated, the upper air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana continues to influence weather patterns.
Residents across Delhi NCR are experiencing the first comfortable weather conditions in weeks, with the combination of cloud cover, light rain, and reduced temperatures providing much-needed respite from the extreme heat that followed the monsoon's departure.