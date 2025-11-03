Uttarakhand Weather: Rain and Snowfall Expected in Higher Reaches November 4-5

Uttarakhand expects light rain and snowfall in higher reaches November 4-5 under yellow alert. Hilly districts face precipitation; plains experience fog. Temperatures decline 3-4°C; dry weather returns November 6.

Uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand Weather: Rain and Snowfall Expected in Higher Reaches November 4-5
  • A yellow alert was issued for Uttarakhand on November 4 with light rain and thundershowers in hilly districts.

  • Higher elevations above 4000 meters expect snowfall; plains experience light fog formation.

  • Temperature decline 3-4°C expected from November 5; Uttarakhand AQI at 197 (unhealthy category)

  • Dry weather returns November 6-8; morning frost intensification likely as winter progresses.

Uttarakhand is experiencing a weather transition as a western disturbance approaches the region. Currently, conditions remain predominantly dry across the state with morning fog developing in plains areas like Dehradun and Haridwar. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for November 4, forecasting light rain and isolated thundershowers in high-altitude districts, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag. Snow is expected to accumulate in areas exceeding 4000 meters in elevation, marking the season's transition toward sustained winter patterns. Daytime temperatures currently reach 22 to 29°C in plains with nighttime lows around 8 to 10°C in hilly areas, though this will change as the system progresses.​

Precipitation Pattern and Affected Districts

The rain alert specifically targets hilly districts where very light to light precipitation may occur on November 4 and persist through November 5. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh face the highest probability of receiving measurable precipitation, while the remaining districts remain dry during this period. Snow in elevated zones above 4000 meters will bring fresh powder to popular trekking routes and alpine meadows, enhancing winter tourism potential. The weather forecast indicates minimal rainfall amounts, isolated light showers rather than significant downpours. Lower elevation areas, including Dehradun and Nainita, experience light fog during early mornings, gradually clearing by mid-morning as temperatures rise.​

Temperature Changes and Air Quality

From November 5 onwards, temperatures will decline by 3 to 4°C as the system's full influence takes effect. Morning frost formation will intensify across high-altitude regions, particularly affecting agricultural areas. Uttarakhand's air quality currently registers at 197 (unhealthy category), primarily affecting sensitive populations in valley towns like Nainital (AQI 138, poor category). The mild activity expected during this weather event should help improve air quality through enhanced wind movement and atmospheric mixing.​

Himachal Pradesh Rain and Snowfall Alert: Fresh Spell Expected November 4-5

Extended Forecast and Winter Outlook

Dry weather becomes established from November 6-8 across all districts as the system weakens and moves northeast. Morning fog and frost conditions will dominate pre-winter days through mid-November, with water in taps beginning to freeze at higher elevations. Gradually intensifying cold will characterize the transition, making warm clothing essential for outdoor activities, particularly during early morning hours. Residents in hill stations should prepare for increasingly chilly nights as November progresses toward its conclusion.

