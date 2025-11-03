Uttarakhand Weather: Rain and Snowfall Expected in Higher Reaches November 4-5

Uttarakhand is experiencing a weather transition as a western disturbance approaches the region. Currently, conditions remain predominantly dry across the state with morning fog developing in plains areas like Dehradun and Haridwar. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for November 4, forecasting light rain and isolated thundershowers in high-altitude districts, including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag. Snow is expected to accumulate in areas exceeding 4000 meters in elevation, marking the season's transition toward sustained winter patterns. Daytime temperatures currently reach 22 to 29°C in plains with nighttime lows around 8 to 10°C in hilly areas, though this will change as the system progresses.​