Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Western Disturbance to Break Dry Spell; Temperatures Dip Below Freezing

Temperature Drop and Cold Wave

Winter's grip has tightened significantly across the state, with tribal areas experiencing bone-chilling conditions. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti shivered at -7.3°C, the lowest recorded temperature in the region, followed closely by Kukumseri at -5.7°C and Kalpa at 0.4°C. Interestingly, the Himachal weather report reveals a meteorological anomaly where the plains and lower hills are currently colder at night than the capital, Shimla. While Shimla recorded a minimum of around 7-8°C, towns like Sundernagar (3.2°C), Solan (3.5°C), and Mandi (4.6°C) saw significantly lower readings due to temperature inversion and dry cold winds. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures will plummet further by 2-5°C in the coming days, accompanied by a 2-3°C decline in maximum temperatures, intensifying the cold wave across the state.