Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Western Disturbance to Break Dry Spell; Temperatures Dip Below Freezing

Himachal Pradesh braces for snowfall on Dec 4-5 as western disturbance approaches. Temperatures plunge below zero in Lahaul-Spiti; plains colder than Shimla. Dense fog alert issued for lower hills.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh
Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Western Disturbance to Break Dry Spell; Temperatures Dip Below Freezing
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert: IMD predicts snowfall and rain on December 4-5 in the high and mid-hills; western disturbance to end prolonged dry spell.

  • Temperature in Himachal Pradesh plunges; Tabo records -7.3°C, Kukumseri at -5.7°C. Minimums expected to drop further by 2-5°C.

  • Himachal weather report: Dense fog alert for Bilaspur and Mandi; visibility reduced to 150 meters. Plains and low hills are colder than Shimla.

  • Himachal weather forecast: Dry weather till December 3; tourist rush expected as Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur brace for fresh snow.

The snowfall alert in Himachal Pradesh brings a much-awaited meteorological shift, promising relief from a prolonged dry spell that has gripped the state since November. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Himachal weather alert, forecasting fresh snowfall and rainfall across the high and mid-hills on December 4 and 5, triggered by an approaching active western disturbance. This weather system is expected to blanket popular tourist destinations and high-altitude regions in white, while bringing rain to lower elevations.

Currently, the temperature in Himachal Pradesh has taken a sharp nosedive, with tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur already reeling under sub-zero conditions. The cold wave has intensified, with plains surprisingly recording lower minimum temperatures than some hill stations, creating a unique winter anomaly.

Snowfall Prediction and Regional Impact

The Himachal Pradesh weather update for December 4 and 5 forecasts critical precipitation that is expected to break the prolonged dry spell. High-altitude regions in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, and the upper reaches of Kullu and Shimla are bracing for light to moderate snowfall, which is likely to disrupt traffic on major passes like Rohtang and potentially affect the Manali-Leh highway. Meanwhile, mid-hill areas such as Manali town, upper Shimla, and Dharamshala may experience sleet or light snow, enhancing the winter appeal for tourists.

Related Content
Related Content

Beyond tourism, this wet spell is vital for the state's agriculture, particularly apple orchards, which have been stressed by a severe 92% rainfall deficit in November. Farmers are hopeful that the incoming moisture will provide essential hydration to the soil, securing the foundation for the upcoming crop season.

null - | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Rajasthan Cold Wave Alert: December Brings Freezing Winds as Temperatures Plummet

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Drop and Cold Wave

Winter's grip has tightened significantly across the state, with tribal areas experiencing bone-chilling conditions. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti shivered at -7.3°C, the lowest recorded temperature in the region, followed closely by Kukumseri at -5.7°C and Kalpa at 0.4°C. Interestingly, the Himachal weather report reveals a meteorological anomaly where the plains and lower hills are currently colder at night than the capital, Shimla. While Shimla recorded a minimum of around 7-8°C, towns like Sundernagar (3.2°C), Solan (3.5°C), and Mandi (4.6°C) saw significantly lower readings due to temperature inversion and dry cold winds. The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures will plummet further by 2-5°C in the coming days, accompanied by a 2-3°C decline in maximum temperatures, intensifying the cold wave across the state.

null - PTI
Mumbai AQI at 111: City Under Smog as GRAP-4 Restrictions Kick In

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Fog Warning and Advisory

Alongside the snow alert, a dense fog warning has been issued for the plains and reservoir areas, creating hazardous travel conditions. Bilaspur and Mandi districts are particularly affected, with thick fog reducing visibility to as low as 150 meters in Bilaspur and 800 meters in Mandi's Balh Valley. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution during early morning and late evening hours to avoid accidents. In anticipation of the weather shift, the administration has put disaster management teams on alert and stationed snow-clearing machinery at strategic points to ensure that road connectivity, especially on key highways, remains operational during the snowfall.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  3. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution