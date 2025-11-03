Himachal Pradesh Rain and Snowfall Alert: Fresh Spell Expected November 4-5

Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert issued for higher reaches from November 4-5 as western disturbance activates
Scattered rain November 4, isolated rain November 5 expected across all districts with thunderstorms and lightning
Temperatures to decline 3-4°C from November 5 onwards; snow accumulation expected in Manali, Shimla-Kinnaur regions
Kullu, Mandi, Chamba face light rain and snow; plains experience mainly dry weather until November 3
Fresh weather disturbance will affect Himachal Pradesh from November 4- 5, bringing the season's first significant snowfall to higher Himalayan reaches, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state weather forecast indicates currently dry conditions continuing through November 3, with mainly sunny and warm afternoons across the plains and mid-hills. The Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert has been activated as meteorological forecasters anticipate a new western disturbance impacting the western Himalayan region. Higher elevations in districts including Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti will experience precipitation, with snowfall likely above 3000 meters. The temperature currently remains comfortable, reaching 20 to 25°C in mid-hill stations like Shimla and Manali during daytime, though nights remain cool at 5 to 10°C.
Rainfall Pattern and Alert Status
The rain alert in Himachal Pradesh indicates scattered rain expected at one or two places on November 4, becoming isolated on November 5 across multiple districts. Thunderstorm with lightning is forecast for November 4 to 5, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. The Himachal Pradesh rain forecast shows rainfall will be light to moderate in nature, not severe enough to warrant orange or red alerts. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph during thunderstorm activities on November 4. Lower elevations and plains experience predominantly dry conditions through the alert period, with mainly sunny skies in Shimla, Solan, and surrounding regions.
Snowfall Details and Forecasts
Gulmarg-equivalent regions, including Manali, face moderate snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) on November 5 and at night. Snow depth forecasts show existing snow may increase, with fresh powder anticipated above 3300-3500 meter elevations. The IMD snowfall warning for Himachal emphasizes that Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts will experience light snow with possible fresh accumulation. Tourism to Shimla-Manali may face brief disruptions from November 4 to 5 due to cloud cover and precipitation, though roads should remain accessible.
Temperature Decline and Extended Outlook
From November 5 onwards, the Himachal Pradesh temperature will decline 3 to 4°C, with daytime maximums dropping to 15 to 18°C and nighttime lows reaching near-freezing levels. The weather in Himachal Pradesh will clear from November 6 onwards, bringing dry and sunny conditions through November 7-13, with gradually rising but still cool temperatures. Air quality remains "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in valley towns like Manali.