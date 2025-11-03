Himachal Pradesh Rain and Snowfall Alert: Fresh Spell Expected November 4-5

Himachal Pradesh issues snowfall alert for November 4-5 as western disturbance brings precipitation to higher Himalayan reaches. Thunderstorms and lightning likely; temperatures to decline 3-4°C. Dry weather resumes November 6.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
himachal pradesh imd alert
Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert issued for higher reaches from November 4-5 as western disturbance activates

  • Scattered rain November 4, isolated rain November 5 expected across all districts with thunderstorms and lightning

  • Temperatures to decline 3-4°C from November 5 onwards; snow accumulation expected in Manali, Shimla-Kinnaur regions

  • Kullu, Mandi, Chamba face light rain and snow; plains experience mainly dry weather until November 3

Fresh weather disturbance will affect Himachal Pradesh from November 4- 5, bringing the season's first significant snowfall to higher Himalayan reaches, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state weather forecast indicates currently dry conditions continuing through November 3, with mainly sunny and warm afternoons across the plains and mid-hills. The Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert has been activated as meteorological forecasters anticipate a new western disturbance impacting the western Himalayan region. Higher elevations in districts including Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti will experience precipitation, with snowfall likely above 3000 meters. The temperature currently remains comfortable, reaching 20 to 25°C in mid-hill stations like Shimla and Manali during daytime, though nights remain cool at 5 to 10°C.​

Rainfall Pattern and Alert Status

The rain alert in Himachal Pradesh indicates scattered rain expected at one or two places on November 4, becoming isolated on November 5 across multiple districts. Thunderstorm with lightning is forecast for November 4 to 5, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. The Himachal Pradesh rain forecast shows rainfall will be light to moderate in nature, not severe enough to warrant orange or red alerts. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph during thunderstorm activities on November 4. Lower elevations and plains experience predominantly dry conditions through the alert period, with mainly sunny skies in Shimla, Solan, and surrounding regions.​

Related Content
Related Content

Snowfall Details and Forecasts

Gulmarg-equivalent regions, including Manali, face moderate snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) on November 5 and at night. Snow depth forecasts show existing snow may increase, with fresh powder anticipated above 3300-3500 meter elevations. The IMD snowfall warning for Himachal emphasizes that Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts will experience light snow with possible fresh accumulation. Tourism to Shimla-Manali may face brief disruptions from November 4 to 5 due to cloud cover and precipitation, though roads should remain accessible.​

null - null
J&K Snowfall Alert: Light Snow Expected in Higher Reaches from November 4-5

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Decline and Extended Outlook

From November 5 onwards, the Himachal Pradesh temperature will decline 3 to 4°C, with daytime maximums dropping to 15 to 18°C and nighttime lows reaching near-freezing levels. The weather in Himachal Pradesh will clear from November 6 onwards, bringing dry and sunny conditions through November 7-13, with gradually rising but still cool temperatures. Air quality remains "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in valley towns like Manali.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  2. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  4. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote