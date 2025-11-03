Himachal Pradesh Rain and Snowfall Alert: Fresh Spell Expected November 4-5

Fresh weather disturbance will affect Himachal Pradesh from November 4- 5, bringing the season's first significant snowfall to higher Himalayan reaches, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state weather forecast indicates currently dry conditions continuing through November 3, with mainly sunny and warm afternoons across the plains and mid-hills. The Himachal Pradesh snowfall alert has been activated as meteorological forecasters anticipate a new western disturbance impacting the western Himalayan region. Higher elevations in districts including Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti will experience precipitation, with snowfall likely above 3000 meters. The temperature currently remains comfortable, reaching 20 to 25°C in mid-hill stations like Shimla and Manali during daytime, though nights remain cool at 5 to 10°C.​