J&K Snowfall Alert: Light Snow Expected in Higher Reaches from November 4-5

Jammu & Kashmir: Extended Forecast

Following the brief wet spell, generally dry weather will prevail again from November 6-13, with no significant precipitation expected. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain comfortable in Jammu (highs around 25-28°C), while valleys such as Srinagar will transition from mild early-November conditions to much colder nights, which may dip close to 3-5°C by mid-month. Winds across the region should stay light to moderate, with occasional brisk gusts near the higher passes. Overall, the mid-November weather will be ideal for travel, with clean, brisk air and increasing sunshine hours as winter sets in, especially away from the first week’s brief disturbance.