Maharashtra Weather: Light to Moderate Rain with Yellow Alert for Coastal Districts

Maharashtra continues to face unsettled weather as a weakening low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea brings moisture across the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for November 4–5 in Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Weather
Photo: File photo; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yellow alert issued for Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg districts, November 4-5, with thunderstorms and lightning.

  • Konkan region experiences light to moderate rain through November 5; Mumbai records 33°C maximum and 25°C minimum.

  • Marathwada districts face isolated thundershowers; Pune region temperatures reach 30°C with cooler nights from November 5

  • Dry weather returns gradually from November 6 onwards; post-monsoon transition moving toward winter patterns.

Maharashtra continues experiencing unsettled weather conditions as a weakening low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea maintains moisture flow across the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for coastal districts, including Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg, on November 4-5, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. The Arabian Sea depression that triggered heavy downpours across Konkan and Goa over the past few days has weakened significantly and is expected to become insignificant within 24 hours. Current conditions show light to moderate rain persisting across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal areas, while inland districts experience scattered thundershowers.​

Regional Weather Distribution and Temperatures

The Konkan region, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, continues receiving light to moderate rainfall through November 5, with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Mumbai records daytime temperatures around 33°C with nighttime lows near 25°C, with a very likely probability of continued showers through the forecast period. Humidity levels remain elevated at 70-80%, creating muggy conditions despite the onset of November. Raigad district experienced heavy rainfall at isolated places, amounting to 7-11 cm during recent downpours, raising concerns about waterlogging in low-lying areas and potential minor flooding along streams.​

Pune and Western Maharashtra districts, including Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli, anticipate light to moderate rain with temperatures reaching a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C, with cooler nights establishing from November 5 onwards. These hill station areas, particularly Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, may experience cloud cover and mist during morning hours. Marathwada districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Beed, expect isolated thundershowers with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and lightning on November 3 and November 4-5, requiring farmers to complete outdoor tasks before adverse weather conditions intensify. Vidarbha and eastern Maharashtra remain relatively drier, experiencing mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with isolated light showers possible on November 4-5 only.

Related Content
Related Content
Weather: Delhis air quality turns very poor - null
Delhi Weather and Air Quality Update: Very Poor AQI Persists Amid Clear Skies

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Forecast and Transition Pattern

From November 6 onwards, rainfall activity gradually reduces as the low-pressure system weakens completely and shifts northeast. Night temperatures are expected to decline by 2-3°C over subsequent days as atmospheric conditions stabilize. By mid-November, Maharashtra transitions toward typical dry winter weather with clear skies and moderate temperatures dominating. The brief unseasonal rainfall spell marks the completion of the post-monsoon transition period, with the state poised to enter its drier season. Residents are advised to monitor IMD updates and follow weather advisories, particularly those near coastal areas and ghat regions prone to flooding and landslide risks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote