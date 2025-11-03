Maharashtra Weather: Light to Moderate Rain with Yellow Alert for Coastal Districts

Pune and Western Maharashtra districts, including Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli, anticipate light to moderate rain with temperatures reaching a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C, with cooler nights establishing from November 5 onwards. These hill station areas, particularly Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, may experience cloud cover and mist during morning hours. Marathwada districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Beed, expect isolated thundershowers with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and lightning on November 3 and November 4-5, requiring farmers to complete outdoor tasks before adverse weather conditions intensify. Vidarbha and eastern Maharashtra remain relatively drier, experiencing mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with isolated light showers possible on November 4-5 only.