Maharashtra Weather: Light to Moderate Rain with Yellow Alert for Coastal Districts

Yellow alert issued for Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg districts, November 4-5, with thunderstorms and lightning.
Konkan region experiences light to moderate rain through November 5; Mumbai records 33°C maximum and 25°C minimum.
Marathwada districts face isolated thundershowers; Pune region temperatures reach 30°C with cooler nights from November 5
Dry weather returns gradually from November 6 onwards; post-monsoon transition moving toward winter patterns.
Maharashtra continues experiencing unsettled weather conditions as a weakening low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea maintains moisture flow across the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for coastal districts, including Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg, on November 4-5, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. The Arabian Sea depression that triggered heavy downpours across Konkan and Goa over the past few days has weakened significantly and is expected to become insignificant within 24 hours. Current conditions show light to moderate rain persisting across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal areas, while inland districts experience scattered thundershowers.
Regional Weather Distribution and Temperatures
The Konkan region, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, continues receiving light to moderate rainfall through November 5, with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Mumbai records daytime temperatures around 33°C with nighttime lows near 25°C, with a very likely probability of continued showers through the forecast period. Humidity levels remain elevated at 70-80%, creating muggy conditions despite the onset of November. Raigad district experienced heavy rainfall at isolated places, amounting to 7-11 cm during recent downpours, raising concerns about waterlogging in low-lying areas and potential minor flooding along streams.
Pune and Western Maharashtra districts, including Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli, anticipate light to moderate rain with temperatures reaching a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 21°C, with cooler nights establishing from November 5 onwards. These hill station areas, particularly Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, may experience cloud cover and mist during morning hours. Marathwada districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, and Beed, expect isolated thundershowers with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and lightning on November 3 and November 4-5, requiring farmers to complete outdoor tasks before adverse weather conditions intensify. Vidarbha and eastern Maharashtra remain relatively drier, experiencing mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with isolated light showers possible on November 4-5 only.
Extended Forecast and Transition Pattern
From November 6 onwards, rainfall activity gradually reduces as the low-pressure system weakens completely and shifts northeast. Night temperatures are expected to decline by 2-3°C over subsequent days as atmospheric conditions stabilize. By mid-November, Maharashtra transitions toward typical dry winter weather with clear skies and moderate temperatures dominating. The brief unseasonal rainfall spell marks the completion of the post-monsoon transition period, with the state poised to enter its drier season. Residents are advised to monitor IMD updates and follow weather advisories, particularly those near coastal areas and ghat regions prone to flooding and landslide risks.