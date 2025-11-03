Delhi Weather and Air Quality Update: Very Poor AQI Persists Amid Clear Skies

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated sharply, remaining in the 'very poor' category on November 3 with an overall Air Quality Index of around 309-324, down marginally from Sunday's reading of 377. Despite mainly clear atmospheric conditions, stagnant wind patterns have created unfavorable dispersion conditions, causing pollutants to accumulate near the surface. The temperature in Delhi today shows maximum readings around 30-31°C with minimum temperatures between 15-17°C, remaining near seasonal norms. Morning mist and shallow fog persist across the city, particularly during early hours before dissipating with daytime heating.​