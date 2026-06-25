Munna Bhai 3 Update: Rajkumar Hirani Explains Delay, Confirms Sequel Still In Active Development

Munna Bhai 3 remains active despite years of sequel speculation.
Rajkumar Hirani says story quality remains the biggest challenge today.
Arshad Warsi reveals three promising Munna Bhai 3 scripts exist.
The latest Munna Bhai 3 update will come as a relief to fans who have spent years wondering whether the beloved franchise had quietly been shelved. According to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Arshad Warsi, the project is still very much alive. The real challenge is not a shortage of ideas but finding a story that can match the legacy of the first two films.
Rajkumar Hirani on the biggest Munna Bhai 3 hurdle
During promotions for their upcoming project Pritam and Pedro, Hirani spoke candidly about the difficulties of developing a third instalment. The director explained that creating situations for Munna and Circuit has never been the issue. Instead, the struggle lies in crafting a complete story that remains engaging throughout.
According to Hirani, it was stated that several ideas existed for the characters, but a satisfying narrative beyond the midpoint remained elusive. He emphasised that the sequel would only move forward if it could reach the standard set by Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
Arshad Warsi reveals three scripts already exist
Adding an interesting twist to the discussion, Arshad Warsi revealed that three unfinished scripts are already in development. He shared that each version contains memorable scenes and strong emotional moments, but all of them are missing one crucial element needed to complete the story.
According to Warsi, it was suggested that the project is only a small piece away from becoming a finished screenplay. The actor expressed confidence that Hirani would eventually find the missing link and bring the film to life.
Why fans still believe in Munna Bhai 3
Hirani also reflected on how iconic moments such as Jaadu Ki Jhappi and Gandhigiri became cultural phenomena without being deliberately designed to do so. He noted that audiences often connect with unexpected ideas, making it impossible to manufacture such moments intentionally.
While there is still no official release date for Munna Bhai 3, the latest update confirms that the film remains under active development. For now, fans can take comfort in knowing that Munna and Circuit have not been forgotten.