Pritam And Pedro Trailer: Arshad Warsi And Vir Hirani Navigate Cybercrime And Online Surveillance

At the trailer launch, Arshad Warsi spoke about Rajkumar Hirani. “I think all actors who get a chance to work with Raju are blessed really, I have been fortunate to do that twice and this is the third time. I think Raju has a little faith in me as an actor. He gives me various things to do. And I like it, I enjoy it. I am waiting for some more to come,” he said.