Pritam And Pedro Trailer: Arshad Warsi And Vir Hirani Navigate Cybercrime And Online Surveillance

Pritam and Pedro trailer promises humour, chaos, mystery and thrill.
Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani headline the upcoming show.
The show is created and produced by director Rajkumar Hirani.
The makers have unveiled the trailer for Pritam and Pedro. Starring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani, the upcoming crime-comedy web series is created and produced by director Rajkumar Hirani, marking his OTT debut.
Pritam and Pedro trailer
Set against the backdrop of cybercrime, Vir Hirani as Pritam and Arshad Warsi as Pedro get caught in a complex kidnapping case. Pritam is an intelligent, tech-savvy guy, while Pedro is a no-nonsense policeman. Vikrant Massey plays an important role as Martin, the antagonist, who adds mystery and intrigue to the narrative. Boman Irani and Mona Singh are also part of the series.
The trailer shows Arshad's Pedro getting a punishment transfer to the cyber cell, where he has to work alongside hacker Pritam. Together, they must save a minister's son from a dangerous cybercriminal, played by Massey.
Watch the trailer here.
The trailer promises a perfect blend of humour, chaos, cybercrime, mystery and high-stakes action.
The official synopsis of Pritam and Pedro reads, “What happens when Goa’s chaos collides with cybercrime, confusion and two completely mismatched men stuck in the middle of it all? Pritam and Pedro promises humour, mystery and a whole lot of confusion packed into one wildly unpredictable ride.”
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, Pritam and Pedro will start streaming on JioHotstar on July 3.
At the trailer launch, Arshad Warsi spoke about Rajkumar Hirani. “I think all actors who get a chance to work with Raju are blessed really, I have been fortunate to do that twice and this is the third time. I think Raju has a little faith in me as an actor. He gives me various things to do. And I like it, I enjoy it. I am waiting for some more to come,” he said.
Warsi and Hirani had earlier collaborated on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and its sequel.