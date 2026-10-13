New South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: DC, The Traitors Telugu, Jailer 2, Ranabaali And More

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up as a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.