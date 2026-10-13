New South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: DC, The Traitors Telugu, Jailer 2, Ranabaali And More

This week in October has an interesting lineup of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
DC and The Traitors Telugu, among others, are the major OTT releases.
South Indian OTT releases and theatre releases October 2026: This week, South Indian OTT platforms feature new releases in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, including DC, The Traitors Telugu to Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. These exciting titles will be available on Netflix, Zee5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms.
New South Indian movies on OTT
1. The Traitors Telugu - Prime Video (October 15)
Hosted by Teja Sajja, the 10-episode Telugu game show brings together 20 celebrity contestants in the battlefield of trust, deception, and strategy.
Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera are The Traitors Telugu contestants.
2. Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam - SunNXT (October 16)
The Malayalam investigative thriller follows freelancer Jeevan Thomas, who goes missing a few days after his engagement. Half a year later, his family asks for help to fast-track the search, and a special investigative team led by Isaac Mammen and supervised by Shreya takes over the case.
The probe moves across Kerala and leads the team to an influential family in Kottayam. What starts as a search for a missing man turns into a larger mystery.
3. DC - SonyLiv (October 16)
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil romantic action drama stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in key roles.
4. Enna Vilai - Netflix (October 15)
The Tamil social drama follows Thavasi Muthu, a modest, hard-working family man who goes into the sea to gather coins tossed by temple visitors. He does so to give his children a better education and a more comfortable life.
Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani and Shashaa Shivakumar round out the cast.
5. Adinaasam Vellapokkam - Saina Play (October 16)
The Malayalam comedy thriller stars Shine Tom Chacko, Babu Antony and others.
The film follows four mischievous students at Liberty Engineering College, a prestigious institution with strict campus rules.
They leave campus looking for a thrill and end up stealing a stash that belongs to Columbus, a dangerous man.
6. Kagitham Padavalu - SunNXT (October 16)
The Telugu romantic drama follows Ram from Pitlam and Godavari from neighbouring Vadlam, whose childhood friendship turns into love despite barriers.
It stars Vardhan Gurrala, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati and Sameta Gandi.
7. Aasha - Zee5 (October 16)
The Malayalam mystery drama stars Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon and Bhagyalakshmi, among others.
It follows Aasha, a widowed mother whose trauma and insomnia feed growing paranoia.
She wrongly suspects a truck driver of causing her daughter Anagha’s accident.
8. Kappi Squad - JioHotstar (October 15)
The Malayalam comedy-drama series follows Kiran, Pappi, Anu and Isha, four emotionally immature young adults who turn their insecurities, bruised egos and wounded pride into a startup.
New South Theatrical Releases This Week
9. Jailer 2 - October 16
Jailer 2 brings retired officer Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian back on screen. His life his upended when a powerful syndicate comes after him to avenge Varma’s demise after the events of Jailer.
He goes undercover as a driver to bring down the syndicate’s empire, trying to shield his family from the threat closing in on them.
SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu and Ramya Krishnan round out the cast.
Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan have cameo appearances.
10. Ranabaali - October 16
The Telugu period action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.
Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up as a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.
When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the unwavering support of his wife.
11. Garividi Lakshmi - October 17
The Telugu musical drama stars Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Raasi and Ankith Koyya
It centres on Lakshmi, a village woman from North Andhra. She rises to fame through her voice and her performances in Burrakatha, a male-dominated folk art form.
The film follows Lakshmi as she uses her performances to challenge society, even as success brings a darker turn.
12. Crazy Kalyanam - October 16
Set in rural Telangana, the Telugu romantic comedy stars Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Vijaya Krishna Naresh, among others. It follows Keerthi, an independent and career-driven young woman who pushes back against traditional marriage expectations.
She wants a partner who will share household responsibilities. Her father, however, tries to organise what he sees as the perfect wedding.
Tensions rise when Keerthi says she loves another man. Her admission throws the wedding plans into disarray and pits family expectations against her own decision.
Entha Chitram Katha, Drones and Thaytha, among others, are also new South films releasing this week.