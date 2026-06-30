Outlook Explains | Delhi's Petrol Bike Ban: Should You Still Buy A Two-Wheeler In 2026?

The policy, effective from 2026 to 2030, offers financial incentives, such as up to ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers, to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles.
Delhi will stop registering new petrol and CNG three-wheelers from January 1, 2027. Registration of new petrol two-wheelers will also end from April 1, 2028.
The ban applies only to new vehicle registrations. Existing petrol vehicles, or those bought before the 2028 deadline, can continue to be used legally until the end of their permitted lifespan.
The Delhi government has approved its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, setting the stage for one of the country's most ambitious transitions towards electric mobility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the policy, covering the period from 2026 to 2030, will come into effect on July 1, 2026.
The policy lays down a phased roadmap to gradually end the registration of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles across different categories. It is designed to reduce air pollution, increase electric vehicle adoption and strengthen Delhi's clean mobility infrastructure over the next four years.
To encourage buyers, the government has earmarked ₹15,000 crore for implementation. During the first year, consumers purchasing electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of ₹30,000, while electric three-wheelers will be eligible for ₹50,000. Owners replacing old BS-IV four-wheelers with battery-electric cars will also receive a scrappage incentive of ₹1 lakh.
When Will New Petrol Two-Wheelers Stop Being Registered?
The policy introduces staggered deadlines instead of an immediate ban.
From January 1, 2027, Delhi will stop registering new petrol and CNG-powered auto-rickshaws. Thereafter, only electric three-wheelers will be eligible for fresh registration.
The next major deadline affects personal commuters. Beginning April 1, 2028, the registration of new petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters will end completely. After this date, buyers seeking to register a new two-wheeler in Delhi will have to choose an electric model.
The restriction applies only to fresh registrations. People planning to buy a petrol motorcycle before the April 2028 deadline can still register and use it legally.
Will Existing Petrol Scooters And Bikes Be Banned?
No. The government has clarified that the policy is prospective and not retrospective.
This means petrol motorcycles and scooters already registered in Delhi, or those purchased before the registration deadline, will not be forced off the roads because of EV Policy 2.0. Owners can continue using their vehicles throughout their legally permitted operational life, subject to the existing rules governing vehicle age, fitness and emissions.
The clarification addresses concerns among lakhs of vehicle owners who feared that the policy would result in an outright ban on existing petrol two-wheelers.
The government has emphasised that the objective is to gradually shift future purchases towards cleaner technologies rather than penalise current owners.
Should Buyers Switch To Electric Vehicles Now?
For buyers planning to purchase a new two-wheeler in the coming years, the policy provides a strong financial incentive to consider electric vehicles.
The ₹30,000 purchase subsidy during the first year is expected to reduce upfront costs, while lower running and maintenance expenses continue to make EVs attractive for daily commuters. Since new petrol two-wheelers will no longer be registered after April 2028, consumers intending to keep a vehicle for several years may also prefer an electric option to align with the city's long-term transport policy.
However, buyers who prefer petrol motorcycles still have time before the registration deadline takes effect.
Which Electric Two-Wheelers Are Most Popular In Delhi?
Delhi has emerged as one of India's largest electric two-wheeler markets, with commuters increasingly opting for battery-powered scooters and motorcycles. Popular choices include the Ola S1 range, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V2, and Honda Activa e.
The government has also decided against offering subsidies for hybrid vehicles under EV Policy 2.0, despite earlier proposals for tax concessions. By limiting incentives exclusively to battery-electric vehicles, the administration aims to accelerate the city's transition towards zero-emission transport while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.