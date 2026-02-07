Suniel Shetty Wants India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match To Go Ahead In Sri Lanka Amid Boycott Row

Suniel Shetty wants the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match to go ahead in Colombia amid the boycott row.
Shetty says he wants Pakistan to come to Sri Lanka and play against India.
The Government of Pakistan recently confirmed that the Pakistan cricket team will not take the field against arch-rivals India.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off, and everyone is waiting for the match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Actor Suniel Shetty, the cricket enthusiast and father-in-law of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, wishes the match to go ahead amid the boycott row. He described the India-Pakistan face-off as a “beautiful rivalry." Shetty also extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team for the tournament.
Suniel Shetty desires to watch India-Pakistan match
On Friday, Suniel attended the book launch of Black Scorpion To Hell And Back in Mumbai. During the launch, addressing the media, he shared his wish to witness the India-Pakistan match. Shetty's comment comes after the Government of Pakistan recently confirmed that the cricket team will participate in the T20 World Cup, but will not take the field against arch-rivals.
“Main chahunga ke Pakistan Sri Lanka mein aake khele… Na khelne se kya ho jata hai… Ek bahut khoobsurat rivalry hai India aur Pakistan ki, jaise Ashes ki rivalry hai Australia aur England ki (I want Pakistan to come to Sri Lanka and play against India. The India and Pakistan teams have a beautiful rivalry just like the Ashes between Australia and England),” the actor said.
Wishing the Indian cricket team, the 64-year-old said, “Wish yehi hai ke jaise khelte aa rahe ho waise hi khele bas waise hi khelenge toh jeetenege (The only wish is that I hope they continue to play the way they have been playing. If they play like that, they will win).”
Pakistan to boycott match against India in T20 WC 2026
The Pakistan Government, in a post on X account, confirmed that permission has been granted to the Pakistan cricket team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but they "shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."
"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," the PM said.