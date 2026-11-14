Speaking about his decision to be part of the project, Suniel Shetty said, "Nanhey Dil is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and could definitely be an eye-opener for modern-day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you have to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I'd want my children to live their dream, not mine.