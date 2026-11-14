Suniel Shetty plays a principal championing equal opportunities in Nanhey Dil.
Nanhey Dil was shot in 37 days and screened internationally.
Titled Fly High Little Hearts overseas, the film releases November 20, 2026.
The trailer of Nanhey Dil, starring Suniel Shetty, is out now, offering a glimpse into a story about childhood, equality and the freedom to dream. Written and directed by Swarup Raj Medara, the film examines how opportunity and encouragement can help children overcome social and economic barriers. It also puts the spotlight on the importance of allowing children to choose their own paths.
Suniel Shetty plays a school principal in Nanhey Dil
Shetty plays the principal of a prestigious school who recognises the potential of Raghu, a bright young boy whose father works as a dhobi. Believing that talent should not be judged by a child's background, the principal gives Raghu the opportunity to study alongside children from privileged families. The story centres on the idea that every child deserves the chance to discover their abilities and pursue their aspirations.
Speaking about his decision to be part of the project, Suniel Shetty said, "Nanhey Dil is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and could definitely be an eye-opener for modern-day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you have to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I'd want my children to live their dream, not mine.
I think today's parents are all about honesty, and taking care of their parents and children. So hats off to this generation. I took this film on because it was a simple story to tell and I am glad that such stories are being heard and are finding global platforms."
Nanhey Dil’s international festival journey and release date
Shot over 37 days, the film is titled Fly High Little Hearts for international audiences. It has been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, taking its story of empathy and inclusion to audiences beyond India.
Presented by Srinathji's Hospitality and Ninefold Pictures, Nanhey Dil is a Navaras Entertainment production. The film is produced by Sowmay Jain, Shriya Torne, Dhruva Karunakar and Aishwarya Yadav, with Saiwyn Quadras serving as creative producer and screenplay writer.
Following its international festival run, Nanhey Dil is set to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.