At the US Open 2025 final, Donald Trump’s courtside reactions during Alcaraz’s victory over Jannik Sinner made headlines worldwide

When Alcaraz sealed his victory in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch his second US Open crown, all eyes turned to the President once more. Cameras caught Trump’s unusually stoic expression while the stadium erupted in celebration, a moment that instantly went viral across social media platforms. Fans contrasted his subdued look with the electric atmosphere, turning the clip into one of the night’s most shared highlights.