Donald Trump's Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 2025 Win Against Jannik Sinner Goes Viral

At the US Open 2025 final, Donald Trump's courtside reactions during Alcaraz's victory over Jannik Sinner made headlines worldwide

Outlook Sports Desk
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets to win his second US Open men’s singles crown

  • Donald Trump's attendance led to over an hour of delays, frustrating fans and causing a 30-minute match postponement

  • Trump's muted reaction to Alcaraz's four-set victory immediately went viral

United States President Donald Trump found himself in the spotlight during the US Open 2025 men’s singles final in New York. The showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium featured Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but Trump’s arrival drew a mix of cheers and boos from the packed crowd, ensuring the political figure was as much a talking point as the on-court battle.

When Alcaraz sealed his victory in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch his second US Open crown, all eyes turned to the President once more. Cameras caught Trump’s unusually stoic expression while the stadium erupted in celebration, a moment that instantly went viral across social media platforms. Fans contrasted his subdued look with the electric atmosphere, turning the clip into one of the night’s most shared highlights.

Memes soon flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with users joking about Trump’s “poker face” amid the euphoric crowd. Some lighthearted posts suggested he was rooting for Sinner, while others spun political punchlines out of his reaction. Either way, the President’s courtside cameo added another layer of drama to an already high-profile Grand Slam finale.

Donald Trumps in US Open 2025
Donald Trump's in US Open 2025 Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump makes his way into Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the men’s singles final.

Donald Trumps in US Open 2025
Donald Trump's in US Open 2025 Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump and family standing during the Unite States' national anthem being played ahead of the US Open 2025 final.

Donald Trumps in US Open 2025
Donald Trump's in US Open 2025 Photo: Yuki Iwamura
Trump’s stoic reaction at the final point quickly went viral, sparking a meme fest online.

