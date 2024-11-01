RCB IPL 2025 Retentions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Kohli, Patidar, Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained two capped players in Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, and have shown faith in left-arm seamer Yash Dayal from the uncapped bracket ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. (More Cricket News)
The former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been retained for Rs 21 crore, while Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been retained for Rs 11 crore.
Dayal, the third RCB retention, will get Rs 5 crore. The Bengaluru-based franchise has released several big names namely, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.
RCB will now go into the mega auction with Rs 83 crore and three Right-To-Match cards, and will certainly be eyeing a captain material from the star-studded list, with the management keeping their Virat Kohli skipper card open.
RCB: list of retained players
IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for RCB: Three
IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for RCB: Rs 83 crore
“We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. Having witnessed Yash’s impressive performance last season, we are eager to secure this crucial role and support his continued development as a key player for RCB,” said Andy Flower, head coach of the side, in a media statement.
Flower added, “Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season.”