Cricket

RCB IPL 2025 Retentions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Kohli, Patidar, Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained two capped players in Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, and have shown faith in left-arm seamer Yash Dayal from the uncapped bracket ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Virat Kohli, RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator, BCCI photo
Virat Kohli bats during the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on May 22. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained two capped players in Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, and have shown faith in left-arm seamer Yash Dayal from the uncapped bracket ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. (More Cricket News)

The former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been retained for Rs 21 crore, while Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been retained for Rs 11 crore. 

Dayal, the third RCB retention, will get Rs 5 crore. The Bengaluru-based franchise has released several big names namely, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. 

RCB will now go into the mega auction with Rs 83 crore and three Right-To-Match cards, and will certainly be eyeing a captain material from the star-studded list, with the management keeping their Virat Kohli skipper card open. 

RCB: list of retained players 

Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore)

IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for RCB: Three


IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for RCB: Rs 83 crore

“We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. Having witnessed Yash’s impressive performance last season, we are eager to secure this crucial role and support his continued development as a key player for RCB,” said Andy Flower, head coach of the side, in a media statement.

Flower added, “Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma And Co Left Frustrated In Mumbai | NZ - 125/3
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Cancel Intra-Squad Match To Focus On Net Practice
  4. IND Vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1: Sundar Claims Two Crucial Wickets As Visitors Reach 92/3 At Lunch
  5. RCB IPL 2025 Retentions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Kohli, Patidar, Dayal
Football News
  1. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
  2. Parma Vs Genoa, Serie A Preview: Mario Balotelli Looking For Fairy-Tale Swansong
  3. Roma 1-0 Torino, Serie A: Embattled Manager Ivan Juric Finds Relief With Narrow Victory
  4. La Liga Clubs Unite To Raise Funds For Flash Flood Victims In Spain
  5. Vic 0-2 Atletico: Alvarez's Brace Sends Visitors Through Against Sixth-Tier Side In Copa Del Rey
Tennis News
  1. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  2. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Wakes To Smog-Covered Sky After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; AQI To Worsen
  2. J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In
  3. The Identity Question At the Centre Of Jharkhand Poll Face-Off
  4. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Every Man For Himself
  5. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  3. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  4. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
  5. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival