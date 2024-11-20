Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Another Injury For Indian Team; Yash Dayal Called Up As Replacement

Dayal, who was added in the Test squad during the Bangladesh series, was in South Africa for the T20I series but didn't play a single match

Yash Dayal. Photo: BCCI
Left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has been added to India's reserve pacers' list after Khaleel Ahmed had to be sent back home due to an unspecified niggle. (More Cricket News)

He flew directly to Perth from Johannesburg after Khaleel developed a niggle and was unable to bowl in the nets.

The medical team advised the Rajasthan left-armer rest and hence it was decided that Dayal would fly in while Khaleel fly back home.

RCB bowler Yash Dayal. - IPL/BCCI
Yash Dayal's Fame Cycle: from Schoolgoers' 'Rinku Singh' Taunts In Front of Home To Test Call-Up

BY PTI

"It was a like for like replacement because the Indian team needs to do simulation for Mitchell Starc. Dayal was originally supposed to play the A Test but was sent to South Africa. If Khaleel can't bowl then there was no point of keeping him back," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Khaleel can play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament matches before auction as he has been released by Delhi Capitals and would like to enjoy a bidding war among franchises during the upcoming mega auctions.

Dayal has been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, Yashasvi Jaiswal felt a jerk on his shoulder while batting which needed medical attention.

However much to the relief of team, Jaiswal was back in the nets on Wednesday.

