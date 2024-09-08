Cricket

India Announce Squad For 1st Bangladesh Test; Pant Returns, Yash Dayal Earns Maiden Call-up

Rohit Sharma continues to lead the side with Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep among the new players retaining their positions in the team

rishabh pant batting X BCCI
Rishabh Pant during a practice session before the warm-up game against Bangladesh. Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon

Rishabh Pant's imminent return headlined India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh that was announced on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has also received his maiden India call-up. Rohit Sharma continues to lead the side with Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep among the new players retaining their positions in the team.

India squad for 1st Bangladesh Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

