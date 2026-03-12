The Hundred Women's 2026: Full List Of Squads After First-Ever Auction

Summary of this article
The Hundred hosted its maiden player auction in 2026
New investment in teams doubled salary cap, pushed up top salaries
Smriti Mandhana directly signed by Manchester Super Giants; Yastika Bhatia and Sree Charani went unsold
The first-ever player auction for The Hundred's women's competition was held at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Wednesday (March 11, 2026). A total of 178 players went under the hammer, with 28 already retained or signed directly by franchises ahead of the event.
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh secured a deal with Manchester Super Giants worth 50,000 pounds (approximately INR 61 lakh) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma earned a contract with Sunrisers Leeds for 27,500 pounds (approx 34 lakh). Smriti Mandhana had been directly signed by the Super Giants earlier, while Yastika Bhatia and Sree Charani went unsold in the auction.
With its inaugural season in 2021, the cricket league had used a draft system to allocate players to franchises for its first five editions. But it moved to an auction, a la the Indian Premier League (IPL), after external investors like Reliance Industries, RPSG Group and Sun Group entered the scene. The impact was seen immediately as three teams changed their previous names to IPL-style names.
Oval Invincibles are now known as MI London, Manchester Originals have turned into Manchester Super Giants, while Northern Superchargers are now Sunrisers Leeds. Meanwhile, other teams also rebranded themselves, with Southern Braves changing their colours from green to navy and red; Sunrisers' jersey in orange with black trim; and London Spirit bringing in bacon-and-egg into their branding.
The new investment also affected the salary cap of players, which doubled from 2025 to 880,000 pounds per team. The top salaries also went up with Lauren Bell and Nat Sciver-Brunt signing 140,000-pound contracts with Southern Brave and Trent Rockets, respectively.
Let us take a look at all the team rosters, before The Hundred 2026 begins.
Birmingham Phoenix
Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer, Lucy Hamilton, Ellyse Perry, Davina Perrin, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Alana King, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Phoebe Brett, Jemima Spence, Esmae Macgregor, Annerie Dercksen, Eve O'Neill.
London Spirit
Mahika Gaur, Marizanne Kapp, Charlie Dean, Grace Harris, Amy Jones, Nadine De Klerk, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Josephine Groves, Phoebe Turner, Lucy Higham
Manchester Super Giants
Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Ballinger, Maitlan Brown, Kathryn Bryce, Richa Ghosh, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo-Anne Gardner, Natasha Wraith, Rebecca Tyson
MI London
Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Chinelle Henry, Kirstie Gordon, Hollie Armitage, Nicola Carey, Alice-Davidson Richards, Alice Monaghan, Alexa Stonehouse, Kira Chathli, Tara Norris, Ellie Threlkeld, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory
Southern Brave
Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Issy Wong, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Jodi Grewcock, Rebecca Odgers, Phoebe Franklin, Daisy Gibb, Ellie Anderson
Sunrisers Leeds
Kate Cross, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Jess Jonassen, Hannah Baker, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Cassidy McCarthy, Maddie Ward, Rachel Slater, Florence Miller, Claudie Cooper
Trent Rockets
Sophia Dunkley, Kim Garth, Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Beth Mooney, Ailsa Lister, Bess Heath, Millicent Taylor, Emma Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Katie Levick, Charley Phillips, Georgia Adams, Samantha Bates, Grace Johnson
Welsh Fire
Freya Kemp, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Sophia Smale, Em Arlott, Ella McCaughan, Sarah Bryce, Grace Potts, Heather Graham, Fi Morris, Abi Norgrove, Grace Thompson, Rhianna Southby
When and where was The Hundred 2026 women's auction held?
The Hundred 2026 women's auction was held at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Wednesday, March 11.
Why was no auction held in the previous editions?
The previous five The Hundred editions used a draft system to allocate players to franchises.
What is the salary cap for teams in The Hundred 2026?
The salary cap for franchises in The Hundred 2026 is 880,000 pounds per team.