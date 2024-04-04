Jailed Former Malaysia Premier Najib Razak Seeks To Serve Remaining Sentence Under House Arrest

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least USD 4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib's associates through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries and financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewellery. More than USD 700 million landed in Najib's bank accounts.