‘Bad Newz’ opened with a steady start on its Friday release. The film witnessed a steady rise in its box office numbers over the weekend, but as the new week kicked in, it saw a lesser audience in theatres and fewer sales of tickets as well. With five days at the box office, the total of ‘Bad Newz’ now stands at Rs 36.85 crores. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to see a similar trend in the coming days.