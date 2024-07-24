Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 5: Starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, 'Bad Newz' collected Rs 3.65 crore on Tuesday. This marked an increase of Rs 15 lakhs from its Monday earnings.

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 5
'Bad Newz' box office collection day 5 Photo: Instagram
The much talked about comedy drama ‘Bad Newz’ saw a drop of 70 percent on Monday. This Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer saw a slight jump on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.65 crores. The Tuesday collection of this Karan Johar-backed film saw an increase of Rs 15 lakhs when compared to its earnings on Monday.

‘Bad Newz’ opened with a steady start on its Friday release. The film witnessed a steady rise in its box office numbers over the weekend, but as the new week kicked in, it saw a lesser audience in theatres and fewer sales of tickets as well. With five days at the box office, the total of ‘Bad Newz’ now stands at Rs 36.85 crores. As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to see a similar trend in the coming days.

The movie is facing the least competition from Hindi films like ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Akshay Kumar-Radhikka Madan starrer ‘Sarfira’ isn’t being received well by the fans, while Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is at the last leg of its theatrical run. However, the movie is expected to be affected when Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be released in cinemas this weekend.

‘Bad Newz’ has emerged as Kaushal’s highest-grossing opener to date and is poised to achieve the biggest first-week earnings of his career since ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ in 2019. Kaushal’s previous film, ‘Sam Bahadur,’ grossed Rs 36.75 crore during its first week despite clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ Meanwhile, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ concluded its opening week at Rs 37.75 crore. ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ had an impressive first-week collection of Rs 70 crore.

