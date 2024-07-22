'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend

Anand Tiwari directorial, 'Bad Newz', starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, released in theatres on Friday, July 19. The romantic comedy is performing well at the box office after opening with a decent number of Rs 8.3 crore. 'Bad Newz' had an impressive weekend as per a report in Sacnilk. On its first Saturday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore and on day 3, on the first Sunday, it made an estimated Rs 11.15 crore net. So, the total collection of 'Bad Newz' in the domestic market stands at Rs 29.7 crore. The worldwide collection is Rs 48.64 crore.
The same portal also stated that 'Bad Newz' had an overall 28.78% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 13.01%, afternoon shows witnessed 34.64%, evening shows saw the highest occupancy of 41.72% and night shows had an attendance of 25.73%. Chennai, with 60.25%, saw the highest occupancy, followed by Jaipur, with 39.75%. Mumbai, NCR, and Bengaluru had occupancy of 25%, 32.5%, and 34%, respectively.
'Bad Newz' has no major competitors till one week. But on July 26, it will face a tough time with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. It is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year which is said to open with a massive number.
'Bad Newz' has mostly received mixed reviews. Vicky Kauhsal's wife actress Katrina Kaif reviewed the film and wrote on Instagram Story, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... Vicky Kaushal you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on screen. Ammy Virk, just loved you in every scene. Triptii Dimri you are just (star eyed emoji) Congratulations to Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anandn Tiwari, Karan Johar."
'Bad Newz' also stars Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma who are seen in cameo roles.