'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend

Anand Tiwari directorial, 'Bad Newz', starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, released in theatres on Friday, July 19. The romantic comedy is performing well at the box office after opening with a decent number of Rs 8.3 crore. 'Bad Newz' had an impressive weekend as per a report in Sacnilk. On its first Saturday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore and on day 3, on the first Sunday, it made an estimated Rs 11.15 crore net. So, the total collection of 'Bad Newz' in the domestic market stands at Rs 29.7 crore. The worldwide collection is Rs 48.64 crore.