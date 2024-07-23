Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday

'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's film witnessed a huge drop in collections on its first Monday. However, it crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Bad Newz
'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4 Photo: YouTube
info_icon

'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, failed to pass the Monday test as it earned in single digits. The film debuted with Rs 8.3 crore on July 19. On Saturday, the collection saw a surge as it collected Rs 10.25 crore, on Sunday, it witnessed a further rise by earning Rs 11.15 crore and on Monday, 'Bad Newz' pocketed only Rs 3.5 crore. However, it has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in four days of its release. The total box office collection of the romantic comedy now stands at Rs 33.2 net crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.com. 'Bad Newz's worldwide collection in four days is Rs 60 crore.

The same portal also reported that 'Bad Newz' had an overall 13.65% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows had an attendance of 9.09%, afternoon shows saw 14.18% occupancy, evening shows had 13.78% and night shows saw an attendance of 17.54%.

This week on July 26, Vicky Kaushal starrer will face a tough competition with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal visited a theatre in Mumbai. He shared a video where he was seen posing for selfies with the audience. The actor wrote in the caption, “The city's been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… We hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. (Your love is really Tauba Tauba). Love you all''.

'Bad Newz' has been directed by Anand Tiwari, and jointly produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. It also stars Neha Dhupia in a key role. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma have special cameo appearances.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: United Arab Emirates Reach 100 In Last Over
  2. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  2. 'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman
  3. Budget 2024: Andhra Thanks Centre For 'Special Allocations' After 5 Years
  4. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  5. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  4. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
  5. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
US News
  1. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  2. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  3. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
  5. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
World News
  1. Taiwan: Air Force Drills Called Off Due To Typhoon; Naval Exercises Set To Continue
  2. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  3. Bangladesh Protests: PM Hasina Blames Opposition For Violence; Curfew To Remain 'Until Situation Improves'
  4. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  5. 'Children Hugging Corpses': 145 Dead In Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Ethiopia
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip