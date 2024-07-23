'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal visited a theatre in Mumbai. He shared a video where he was seen posing for selfies with the audience. The actor wrote in the caption, “The city's been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… We hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. (Your love is really Tauba Tauba). Love you all''.