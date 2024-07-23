'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday

'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, failed to pass the Monday test as it earned in single digits. The film debuted with Rs 8.3 crore on July 19. On Saturday, the collection saw a surge as it collected Rs 10.25 crore, on Sunday, it witnessed a further rise by earning Rs 11.15 crore and on Monday, 'Bad Newz' pocketed only Rs 3.5 crore. However, it has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in four days of its release. The total box office collection of the romantic comedy now stands at Rs 33.2 net crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.com. 'Bad Newz's worldwide collection in four days is Rs 60 crore.
The same portal also reported that 'Bad Newz' had an overall 13.65% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows had an attendance of 9.09%, afternoon shows saw 14.18% occupancy, evening shows had 13.78% and night shows saw an attendance of 17.54%.
This week on July 26, Vicky Kaushal starrer will face a tough competition with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.
On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal visited a theatre in Mumbai. He shared a video where he was seen posing for selfies with the audience. The actor wrote in the caption, “The city's been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… We hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. (Your love is really Tauba Tauba). Love you all''.
'Bad Newz' has been directed by Anand Tiwari, and jointly produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. It also stars Neha Dhupia in a key role. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma have special cameo appearances.